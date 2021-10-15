When the Waconia Lakettes dance team performs, it is usually accompanied by a lot of noise, whether it is the music or the crowd cheering on. But at halftime of the homecoming game Oct. 8, seconds into their routine, the stadium went silent. The music stopped.
“[I thought] just keep going, keep smiling,” said Alex Cole.
The songs that usually accompany their performance stopped, but the Lakettes kept going without missing a beat.
“We’ve had lots of music malfunctions lately,” said Paige Andrews. “We were pretty prepared.”
“We’ve done it before,” said Maddie Campbell. “We kept going.”
And after the initial shock wore off from the crowd, the cheering from the stands replaced the music.
“The crowd cheering really helped us,” said Cassidy Hughes.
“It made it better honestly,” said Cole.
Once they finished and began to run off the field, they were told to go back and perform again, this time to the music.
“We were a little tired,” said Campbell.
“But it made us more hyped up,” said Cole.
With the second performance, the Lakettes hit their routines the same way they did without the music.
“[It doesn’t matter], we practice it so much,” said Andrews.
