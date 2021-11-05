Adorisa Kaeding qualified for the state cross country meet as a sophomore and a junior, but she knows it’s never easy to earn a spot at state. So when she qualified yet again Oct. 26, the Waconia senior was just as surprised as if it was her first time earning a trip to the state meet.
“I underestimate myself every time going into it, so it’s a surprise to me going into it, but I’m so, so happy about it,” Kaeding said.
Making it tougher to qualify this year, there were only six individuals who could move on to state instead of the previous number of eight. So when Kaeding reached the final stretch of the Section 2AAA Cross Country Championships race last Tuesday, she knew she had to dig deep.
“I was really on the fence on whether or not I was going to be able to make it, and coming down that hill that final 800, [coach Christian] Gilbert was telling me that I wasn’t in a good spot to get in,” said Kaeding. “Then in the last 200 meters, that’s when I made my move to qualify.”
The final push in distance race can be brutal, but that is where Kaeding excels, so moving up a few spots was a real possibility. Last Spring, Kaeding ran her personal best time in the 3,200 meter race (11 minutes, 19.26 seconds) thanks in part to her final lap, which was 10 seconds faster than any of her previous trips around the track.
“I am really proud of my kick, this race I was really proud of it because there were a few people that I could reach, and I reached them,” Kaeding said.
The Waconia senior crossed the finish line in 11th place with a time of 19:07.31, just a few seconds in front of the final qualifier.
“[My strategy was to] just sprint as hard as I can as long as I can,” she said. “I’m just glad I made it to the finish line.”
The Oct. 26 meet was the last time Kaeding gets to run at Gale Woods Farm as a Wildcat, and she made the most of it, earning her third-consecutive spot at the state meet. The meet also marked another return to normal as the Wildcats got to have a full section meet after a shortened season last year.
“I did so well, I’m so happy that I got to run one last time on this course,” Kaeding said. “I was so happy, I was so happy that my senior year could be normal with an amazing team, I’m so grateful.”
Kaeding is set to run at the Class AAA State Cross Country Meet Nov. 6 at St. Olaf, with her race starting at 10:30 a.m.
“I am looking forward to my final victory lap as a senior, my final lap around the course as a Waconia cross country runner, it’s unbelievable,” Kaeding said. “I’m just going to enjoy it. State for me is no pressure because I’m doing it for fun, doing it to enjoy my last run.”
Section results
The Wildcats had a strong showing at the section meet, with the girls placing fifth on Tuesday. Behind Kaeding for the girls was Amelia Harold (19:33.75, 18th), Madaline Lage (20:10.77, 23rd), Emily Gustafson (21:54.81, 42nd), Danica Kendrick (22:14.07, 46th), Maya Lindstrom (22:22.44, 48th) and Evelyn Mickolichek (22:41.14, 52nd).
Mark Rud led the boys with a 19th place finish of 17:29.85 and was followed by Jack Ulrich (17:37.08, 22nd), Ian Lage (18:08.22, 34th), Mason Behrens (18:21.29, 38th), Ryan Glaser (18:39.78, 43rd) and Lukas Johnson (19:31.77, 52nd).
