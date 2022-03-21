As if the championship bout between the Royals and the Trojans did not feature enough emotional twists and turns, the Watertown-Mayer wrestlers had one more surprise in store that had packed all emotions into one moment. When they received the section championship trophy that they had been working for all year, the wrestlers did not celebrate or jump up and down in the typical fashion of most teams who achieve something special. Instead, the Royals quietly walked up to the top of the stands to give the trophy to Patti Peterson, with Hunter Stein handing off the trophy in an emotional embrace of Patti.
“She’s been with the wrestling program forever and is one our core members,” said Stein. “Her husband recently passed away and we dedicated this to him and her. And to give this to her, it means everything to us.”
The moment took even their coaches by surprise, as they did not know what the team planned to do with the trophy.
“That was thoughtful and intelligent,” said coach Bill McDonald. “I was so impressed.”
Jerry Peterson is the dad of assistant coach Troy Peterson and the grandfather of wrestler Bryce Burkett. Jerry passed away last January during the wrestling season. He was the biggest wrestling fan and supporter the Royals had. He helped to start the youth wrestling program and the wrestling booster club. He wrestled for Watertown growing up and was at all of the Royals’ matches. So when the Royals were finally able to win their first section championship, they gave Jerry’s wife Patti the honor of being the one to raise Watertown-Mayer’s first ever section championship trophy.
“The only thing that family wanted was to see Watertown-Mayer to go to state,” Burmeister said. “She believed in all of us seniors. She wanted for us to do it one time. And we did it for them.”
While Jerry was not there in person, the Royals know he was with them that night.
“You know he’s jumping around in heaven,” his grandson Bryce Burkett said. “It was really nice to know he was with us tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.