Once in a lifetime shots aren’t made that often, as is obvious by their designation. But making two of them just moments apart is even more rare.
Enter Melissa Honnold, who made a pair of unbelievable shots – one for a great result, and another that provided a few good-natured laughs.
After Waconia started to pull away at the end of the first half, Buffalo was able to respond at the start of the second stanza to keep the Wildcats from pulling away.
A big three pointer late in the first half had the Bison within four of the No. 10 ranked Wildcats before a 12-1 run had the ‘Cats up 34-19 at the break. A pair of plays by Addy Salzer book-ended the bulk of the run, as Salzer hit a free throw to start it, then nabbed an offensive rebound to feed Sydni Olson for a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end it. In between, Audrey Swanson went 4/4 at the free throw line, while Jayda Lenz and Olson both scored on the fast break.
Waconia’s starting five was crucial in the run to end the half, but a breather allowed the Bison starters to regroup and go shot for shot with the Wildcats to start the second half. But what this Waconia team has that others don’t, is another starting five. When others go to the bench, Waconia just subs in their second group of starters.
“Depth can be our strength, and has been throughout the year,” coach Dusty Neibauer said. “If we fully embrace team basketball and have each others’ backs, there’s no limit to how good we can be, as long as we consciously embrace it.”
While the second group of starters proved too much for the Bison too handle, their second half got off to an odd start. Melissa Honnold found an opening down low early and put up a shot that did not come down.
“It was just kind of an awkward shot and it didn’t go in,” Honnold said. “It was a stoppage of play and just so awkward.”
Honnold’s shot bounced several times on the back of the rim, then just stopped and laid on the back of the iron. It was declared a dead ball and possession was given to Buffalo.
The first shot for Honnold in the second half may have not gone in, but it certainly lifted the lid off the rim. Up until that point, Buffalo had a 12-11 edge in the second half. After the unlikely shot, Waconia went on a 14-1 run and Honnold finished 5/6 from the field (2/2 from three, 1/1 at the free throw line) to tie with Buffalo’s Lauren Feddema for the game-high in points with 13.
“Mel is a very capable player, and has led our team in scoring a couple of times this year - when she can knock it down from three, it really helps us spread the floor,” Neibauer said. “Her physicality is a huge boon to our defense, and that’s one of the things about having multi-sport athletes, especially soccer players, on the team - they are very physical, used to contact, and Mel’s one of our toughest defensive players because of it.”
Audrey Swanson got the run started on a defensive rebound that she pushed forward to Honnold, who netted a three-pointer on her first shot after the awkward play. Honnold then grabbed the next rebound and dished it to Allie Zimmer, who hit Ava Stier inside for an easy bucket in transition that forced a Buffalo timeout.
“Forcing pressure - it’s something we’re continually working on, because when we do it, we can really disrupt teams’ offenses and get out in the open court, where we are at our best,” said Neibauer. “We have to be able to do it against the best teams to really push the pace, so that’s been the mindset adjustment this year.”
Out of the break, Honnold grabbed another rebound and sent it forward to Stier for another bucket on the break. Waconia’s ability to run in transition again allowed them to pull away, as the ‘Cats won the transition battle 24-12 and outscored the Bison 32-16 at the rim.
“That’s a main part that contributes to us getting runs and playing good on defense,” Honnold said of the team running in transition.
Following the fastbreak score, Zimmer grabbed a loose ball and sent it along to Honnold for her second improbable shot in the span of a few minutes.
“I was just kind of hoping, chucked it up hoping it would go in I guess,” Honnold said.
Honnold got knocked down racing to the hoop, but tossed the ball up while falling down for a shot that bounced off the rim and in this time, leading to a converted and-one.
“Her hitting that crazy layup while getting taken out was incredibly cool, and she deserved it after laughing off that jump ball that hung on the rim - which may be the toughest shot in basketball,” said Neibauer.
A putback by Natalie Meath capped off the 14-1 run after the Bison looked as if they would keep the game close to start the second half.
“We came out a little sloppy at the start, but pulled it together and we threw it together and it turned out OK,” said Honnold. “[It was] our intensity and us wanting to win and get our first win at home, especially because we haven’t had one yet. We just needed to push and start pulling away to get a W.”
The No. 10 ranked Wildcats move to 6-5 on the season, with all of their losses against ranked AAAA teams. Waconia returns home to host Orono Jan. 9 and Chanhassen Jan. 14, after a Jan. 7 bout at Holy Family Catholic.
“We have to keep working on our offensive physicality - when we are strong with the ball, we turn it over less and have better flow with the offense,” Neibauer said. “When we look tentative with the ball, we make easily-fixable mistakes, so we’ve got to be physical. We have a schedule that’s mixing conference with section play as well, with Hutch especially playing well and both in our conference and section, so we’ve got to maintain focus on team play, sharing the ball, and getting better every day heading through these next months leading to the playoffs. Every game matters for us, and being focused for that long of a stretch is key.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.