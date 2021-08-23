While most of the 2021 Class C Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament has seen some great weather, the Young America Cardinals and St. Clair Wood Ducks have not been so lucky. Their Friday night matchup was postponed after a furious downpour, then their Sunday night matchup was delayed for a couple hours before play resumed. But when they finally did play, the matchup more than made up for the delay, as a hometown hero got to deliver a stellar performance that put his team through to the next round.
Waconia High Schools’ ace pitcher from their undefeated state championship season took to the mound Sunday night and earned a win for Young America on the same field that he celebrated a state title on. Dillon Whittaker’s stellar performance capped of a great day for pitchers, both on and off the mound.
Young America Cardinals 5 St. Clair Wood Ducks 1
After two weather delays, the Cardinals and Wood Ducks finally got to play Sunday night, though the game almost entered Monday. A Friday night matchup was moved to Sunday at 7 p.m., though weather again forced the game to start after 9 p.m.
Young America got their runs in early before another long night could take its toll.
Brice Panning singled in the first and was joined on base when Barret Panning was hit by a pitch, then Roch Whittaker and Hunter Rickaby both hit RBI singles to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.
After a single from Isaac Hormann, the Panning duo again got on base, this time with Brice drawing the walk and Barret hitting the single, which scored Hormann and put the Cardinals up 3-0.
Young America added two more runs in the fourth as Blake Pistulka walked, stole second and moved to third on a single from Hormann to get the inning started. A wild pitch scored Pistulka and Brice Panning hit a sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals five runs in the game.
While the Wood Ducks found a run in the fourth inning thanks to singles from Ben Scott and Nick Schubert and a YA error, they could not find any more offense with Dillon Whittaker dealing on the mound. Pitching on the same field as when he helped lead the Waconia High School baseball team to an undefeated season and state championship, Whittaker went seven innings with 10 strikeouts. Brice Panning finished the game on the mound for the Cardinals with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 inning.
Hormann had two hits and two runs for YA, while the Pannings, Hunter Rickaby and Roch Whittaker combined for four hits and four RBIs.
Scott led the Wood Ducks’ offense with two hits and the lone run.
Young America takes on the Ortonville Rox Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. in Chaska.
Kimball Express 3 Union Hill Bulldogs 0
Kimball pitcher Ben Johnson kept the Bulldogs offense in check Sunday morning, fanning 10 batters while scattering five hits across nine innings in a complete game shutout win.
The Express offense helped out their pitcher with three scores in three different innings, with a pair of early runs to take the pressure off. In the second inning, Scott Marquardt and Adam Beyer hit back-to-back singles, leading to a run scored when Cade Marquardt put the ball in play to force an error. Back-to-back singles in the third helped Kimball once again courtesy of hits from Brooks Marquardt and Austin Ruehle, with sacrifices from Tommy Friesen and Jordan Joseph moving the runners over and scoring one respectively.
Kimball added a third run in the sixth when Joseph doubled and scored off the bat of Cade Marquardt.
Three Kimball players went 2-4 on the day – Cade Marquardt, Brooks Marquardt and Ruehle. Cade Marquardt and Joseph each had an RBI.
Conrad Masberg also went 2-4 to lead the Union Hill offense.
Kimball takes on the Alexandria Black Sox on Saturday, Aug. 28, 4:30 p.m. in Waconia.
Fergus Falls Hurricanes 4 Hanska Lakers 2
Fergus Falls overcame a rough start Sunday, rallying from an early 2-0 deficit caused by a couple errors to shut down the Lakers over the final seven innings while scoring four runs on nine hits.
Hanska put the pressure on early, putting two runners on the basepaths with no outs in the second inning. Gabe Knowles singled and Brady Mosenden walked, then moved to second and third on a sacrifice bunt from Sam Knowles. The duo then scored on a pair of passed balls to put the Lakers up 2-0.
Hanska would get another hit in the third inning when Eric Portner hit a single, but it would be their last hit of the game as Fergus Falls starting pitcher Mitch Porter rebounded from the tough start to shut down the Lakers over the next few innings, while Alex Koep (draftee from Urbank/Parkers Prairie) came in and pitched 3 2/3 hitless innings to earn the save in the 4-2 win.
But while the pitching staff stalled the Lakers, the offense of Fergus Falls still needed to score to overcome the early deficit. They did exactly that with four runs in the middle innings.
In the fourth, Sean McGuire hit a single and Darin Stanislawski was struck by a pitch to put runners on, then moved over on a sacrifice bunt from Porter. Jack Hiedeman and Alex Hexum then plated the two runners on a sacrifice fly and single respectively to knot the game at 2-2.
Fergus Falls added two more runs in the next two innings to take a 4-2 lead that they would not relinquish. Thomas Bosek walked and moved to second on a single from Alex Hensch, then scored on a single from McGuire. More small ball in the sixth inning gave Fergus Falls some additional breathing room, as Hiedeman singled, moved over on a sacrifice bunt from Hexum and scored on a single from Bosek.
Bosek and McGuire combined for four hits, two RBIs and two runs to lead Fergus Falls.
The Hurricanes take on the St. Martin Martins Saturday, Aug. 28, 1:30 p.m. in Chaska.
Austin Greyhounds 6 Paynesville Pirates 2
Austin pitcher Nels Nelson had a big day for the Greyhounds, but not for his play on the mound. Nelson left the mound early after a pair of walks in the third, exiting without a hit given up, but a run would cross the board. But Nelson would impact the game in a big way at the plate, going 3-4 with two RBIs to lead the Greyhounds to a win.
The offense got going early for Austin, with their lead-off hitter getting aboard in the first inning when Alex Ciola was hit by a pitch. Ciola then moved over on a bunt from Miguel Castro and a single from Jordan Hart. Nester Jimenez then hit an RBI double and Nelson tallied an RBI single to put the Greyhounds up 2-0. Ciola would score again in the next inning, drawing a walk before rounding the bases on a couple mistakes from the Pirates and another walk.
Ciola would cross the plate again in the sixth inning, this time joined by Isaac Schumacher. Schumacher walked and Ciola singled, then both scored on double from Castro.
While Ciola struck for a third time late in the game, Nelson did as well, tallying his third hit and second RBI in seventh inning, plating Jimenez with a single to put the final score at 6-2.
As for the Greyhounds on the other side of the ball, Drew Copley and Brady Schroeder (draftee from Red Wing) finished the game on the mound with strong results. Copley earned the win in five innings with only one run allowed, while Schroeder struck out four of seven batters faced.
In addition to Nelson’s 3-4, two RBI performance, Castro had two RBIs on one hit and Jimenez tallied two hits and an RBI to boost the offense.
Abe Bullard and Tanner Stanley each had two hits for Paynesville, with Stanley tallying an RBI. Grayson Fuchs had a hit and an RBI as well.
Austin takes on the St. Patrick Irish Saturday, Aug. 28, 11 a.m. in Waconia.
Follow The Patriot on Twitter @waconiapatriot
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.