The Watertown-Mayer wrestling team got a pair of lopsided wins at a home triangular Jan. 6, defeating Orono 66-9 and Mound-Westonka 51-15.
Eight Royals went 2/2 on the night, picking up a win against both teams. Titan Friederichs (106) won by fall and forfeit, Parker Jackson (113) won twice by fall and Aaron Bury (120) won by a 4-3 decision and a forfeit to give Watertown-Mayer a fast start with three wins out of the gate in each dual.
Jack Entinger (138) won by fall and an 11-8 decision, Bryce Burkett (160) won twice by fall and Tanner Burmeister (170, 182) won by fall and forfeit to keep the momentum going.
Jackson Drahos (195) won by a 5-3 decision and a forfeit, before Jason Fenske (285) won twice by fall to close out each dual.
Also earning wins were Eli Hamberger (126) by forfeit, Jonah Hamberger (132) by fall, Levi Baumann (145) by fall, Owen Christianson (145) by forfeit and Ashton Congdon (220) by forfeit.
