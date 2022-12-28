The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team won a dual with Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Dec. 16, posting a team score of 135.600.

The Royals swept the top four spots in the vault, led by Reagan Kelley’s 9.650. She was followed by Julia Kolb (8.800), Payton Hecksel (8.450), Erica Johnson (8.400) and Destini Bergstrom (7.800).

