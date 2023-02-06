The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team has heard the doubters this season but have believed in themselves, and on Thursday night, the Royals got to prove those doubters wrong with a win over the No. 6 ranked team in the state, keeping their dual win streak alive at 110 in a row.

“It was an unbelievable meet,” said coach Steven Hangartner. “We had a couple girls out so we were really limping into the meet on one leg to take on the sixth ranked New London Spicer team. I knew we still had a chance to upset them if we were to have the meet of our life. Then I got a call from one of my parents who said their daughter was ill and she wouldn’t make it to the meet. She was an all arounder so now I knew we were really in trouble. I had to call upon four eighth graders to step up and they did exactly that.”

