The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team has heard the doubters this season but have believed in themselves, and on Thursday night, the Royals got to prove those doubters wrong with a win over the No. 6 ranked team in the state, keeping their dual win streak alive at 110 in a row.
“It was an unbelievable meet,” said coach Steven Hangartner. “We had a couple girls out so we were really limping into the meet on one leg to take on the sixth ranked New London Spicer team. I knew we still had a chance to upset them if we were to have the meet of our life. Then I got a call from one of my parents who said their daughter was ill and she wouldn’t make it to the meet. She was an all arounder so now I knew we were really in trouble. I had to call upon four eighth graders to step up and they did exactly that.”
The true team effort had every pitching in to the 139.625-135.450 win, the Royals highest score of the year.
“We were trailing by about 0.05 after eighth grader Helle Anthony had her highest score ever on bars when we really needed it to keep the meet close,” said Hangartner. “After vault and bars we were only 0.05 behind then we went to the beam. Senior Kate Gilmore started out with a stick followed by eighth grader Kallie Jackson. Kallie really stepped up and scored over a point higher than her average. That really lifted the team. Julia Kolb, Maggie McCabe, and Reagan Kelley all added a stuck routine to be able to race by New London by 2.7 points on the beam.”
WMMW had the lead and the Royals never looked back.
“Eighth grader Grace McCabe had her personal best on the last event, floor exercise,” said Hangartner. “We ended up winning the meet by 4.175 points. My wife and I were so excited we couldn’t fall asleep until about 2 because we were so wound up. This was a great meet to propel us to get ready for the section meet coming up Thursday Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.”
