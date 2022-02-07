The Waconia gymnastics team posted its’ highest score of the season when defeating Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy Jan. 25, tallying a 126.500 compared to a 123.850 from their opponents. The Wildcats had the top score on three of the events – the uneven bars, the balance beam and the floor exercise.
Waconia had three of the top four spots on the uneven bars, with LiLi Raidt in first with an 8.0, Evelyn Tellers in second with a 7.550 and Addie Harried in fourth with a 7.050. Ariana Shields scored a 6.4 and Ariana Ryskoski scored a 5.5.
Shields and Harried had the top two scores on the floor exercise with an 8.5 and an 8.45, and were followed by Tellers (8.175), Raidt (8.150) and Makaela Heine (7.250).
Tellers had the top score on the balance beam (8.250) and Harried was second (8.200). Ryskoski scored a 7.175, Heine a 6.6 and Samantha Devereaux a 5.45.
Raidt finished second on vault with a 9.05 and was followed by Shields (8.45), Harried (8.3), Tellers (8.1) and Paige Bedford (8.0).
The Wildcats competed at St. Anthony’s Village Jan. 18, tallying a team score of 122.725 with a pair of first place finishes and two personal records in the all-around.
LiLi Raidt took first place in both the vault and the floor exercise with scores of 8.8 and 8.95 to lead the Wildcats. Addie Harried and Evie Tellers both had personal bests in the all-around competition, with Harried scoring a 30.975 and Tellers tallying a 30.3 to finish fourth and fifth.
Behind Raidt’s first place finish on the vault was Tellers (8.150), Harried (8.100), Paige Bedford (7.750) and Ella Lillienthal (7.650).
Raidt placed second on the uneven bars with a 7.650 and was followed by Tellers (7.050), Harried (6.600), Ariana Shields (6.450) and Ariana Ryskoski (6.350).
Harried led the ‘Cats on the balance beam with a third place finish of 7.875 and was followed by Tellers (7.700), Samantha Devereaux (7.300), Ashlyn Powell (6.150) and Ryskoskis (5.850).
Raidt place first on the floor (8.950) and Shields was third (8.400), with Harried scoring an 8.300, Tellers scoring a 7.400 and Ryskoski scoring a 7.250.
