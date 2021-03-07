The Waconia girls hockey team plays in a tough conference, so when they get a chance to play outside of the Wright County Conference against teams that are better matchups, they tend to get amped up for the game. Against Visitation on Saturday, the Wildcats were a little too excited and had some struggles early before turning it around.
“We went in to the game thinking this was an easily winnable game, with that mindset people tend to play more selfishly and that’s exactly what happened our first period,” said Maya Lindstrom. “After the first, we regrouped and talked it over and determined if we really wanted to win this game we had to work together and play as a team.”
Waconia was up 2-1 before outscoring Visitation 3-0 in the final two periods to earn a 5-1 victory. Lindstrom did the bulk of the scoring with four goals in the win, but the rest of the team was involved as four different players assisted her – Kendra Borland (2 assists), Sophia Braverman, Madelyn Sullivan and Kendall Miller. Mia Kelley also scored, assisted by Annika Mielke.
“The game was very successful for our team all around, I would never have been able to score without the help of my teammates, each goal had a perfectly passed assist from another line-mate,” said Lindstrom. “We also had our new eighth grade goalie, Maya Pena, playing her second game this year, saving 24 out of the 25 shots from Visitation.”
While the Wildcats have been successful against non-conference opponents (3-1 this season), the bulk of their schedule comes against tough WCC foes. Even though Waconia has yet to earn their first conference win, they are getting very close, with a tie earlier this year and a 3-2 loss to Hutchinson this past week.
“It is super exciting how close we are coming to winning a conference game, the past 2 years we were losing almost every conference game by five or more goals, this year we were able to get our first conference tie and only losing by one or so goals other games,” said Lindstrom. “We are showing a huge improvement and development from when we first started. We have four more conference games left in the season and winning one would mean everything.”
After losing 4-0 to Hutchinson at the start of the season, Waconia held a 2-1 lead for much of the game before losing 3-2 to the Tigers.
“We showed great improvement playing Hutchinson for the second time in our conference,” said coach Leah Janssen. “The first time we lost to them 0-4 and this game we one had a one goal deficit. We were proud of the growth our girls have shown from the beginning of the season to now. However, our program is not okay with losing, especially such a close game. We are still seeking our first conference win in our program’s history and every year we are improving more and more and catching up to these teams. We were very disappointed we could not pull off the win on Tuesday night. We are using this disappointment as fuel as we prepare for our final four conference games we have this season and we are determined to get that first win.”
Lindstrom scored a pair of goals in the first period to give Waconia a 2-0 lead, scoring off an assist from Sullivan before scoring a short handed goal unassisted a few minutes later. Unfortunately for the ‘Cats, Hutchinson got one goal back in the first period, before scoring a couple of power play goals in the third to pull out the win late.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.