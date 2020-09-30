With the decision to start football and volleyball in the coming weeks, coaches in the area are excited to get going again. After the decision was made in August to push the two sports back to spring, the Minnesota State High School League reversed course last week, allowing practices to start Sept. 28 and games start the following week.
“Wow it has been a wild 24 hours,” Watertown-Mayer football coach Andrew Phillips said the day following the decision. “The emotional roller coaster has been impressive. As for our season, I am glad we are going to get a chance to play. The possibility of actually playing in the spring was hard to vision, this allows us an opportunity to play now. It will be a fast and wild season, but it will be fun and exciting. I know all of our players are excited and our coaching staff is ready and excited for the season ahead.”
On Aug. 4, the board of directors approved shortened seasons for cross country, soccer, swimming and diving and tennis while moving football and volleyball to a spring season that would have gone from mid-March to mid-May, due to COVID-19.
“Once we were notified about the season being cancelled we had many sad, mad and disappointed moments,” said Mayer Lutheran volleyball coach Joelle Grimsley. “The team, the girls, and the coaching staff, honestly, did not know what to do. As time passed the club fall league started up and many girls became active in that along with five of our volleyball players joining the soccer team. I think one of the hardest parts for everyone was starting to see other states open up and begin playing their matches and so on.”
But after several parents sued the MSHSL over the decision and others joined in the protest, a special meeting was called for Sept. 21. Moving volleyball and football back to the fall were the two chief reasons for the meeting. Fall adapted athletics and postseason for the other fall sports were also discussed.
“When we heard that there was going to be the vote and meeting we were all so excited and nervous, of course,” said Grimsley. “Throughout that morning I think the school setting was so different. Everyone was walking around talking about the meeting, praying that things would open up and constantly asking questions.
Volleyball was voted to move back to the fall with a 14-4 vote. Practice now begins Sept. 28 with 10 days of preseason practice. Competition begins on Oct. 8 with an 11-week season – 14 dual matches.
“It is very exciting and I am glad that we are able to offer something for the players,” said Central volleyball coach Sarah Hammers. “It will be different but it is a start.”
Like swimming and diving, no spectators will be allowed at games.
“Now, not that we are not excited to play this fall, but we are starting from the beginning working hard to change our mindset back to fall and finding the positives about having our season back even though it will look so different,” said Watertown-Mayer volleyball coach Andrea Raser. “A struggle I think some of the players are having is not only we don’t have a fan section this season, but currently our competition gym is under construction. The girls take a lot of pride in playing in our gym, it is our home. As always, we will respond to make this change something that works for us; we control our mindset. We get a season, that is exciting. We have to control what we can control and make the best of whatever changes come our way.”
Football was moved back to the fall on a 15-3 vote. There will be a six-game regular season with a two-week postseason format to be decided later. Practice begins Sept. 28 and the first games will be Oct. 9-10.
“Personally, I feel like fall football is our best option, although I wish this decision came about a couple weeks earlier,” said Central football coach Gary Kosek. “It's been a roller coaster ride for our kids, but they have stayed positive the whole time. There is still a lot logistically for AD's, administration and coaches to work through but we will make it a success. Words can't express how grateful I am our kids get to play the game they love.”
The postseason will probably be localized to sections and districts with a state tournament unlikely.
There were several motions that were amended during the process with some members pushing for the season to start earlier and several discussions on initial postseason plans.
Only 250 fans will be allowed at football games per Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, and the use of state facilities like U.S. Bank Stadium is not clear with zero fans being allowed at Vikings’ football games, which is one of the reasons why a state tournament is not expected.
A survey of MSHSL schools concluded that 76 percent wanted volleyball moved back to the fall, and 80 percent wanted football in the fall. And Dassel-Cokato football parent Dawn Gilman spoke and urged the board to move both sports back.
Dr. Bill Roberts, the chair of the MSHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, also spoke. In a document he submitted to the board prior to the meeting, he wrote, “There is a tipping point for safe activity; determining which side of that continuum football and volleyball will fall without data will be difficult.
“The challenge is to find an acceptable risk strategy somewhere between complete self-isolation and unsafe health environment for players and staff. The team sports and physical activity experience continues to evolve and there is potential for negative outcomes if we are not careful with our decision making around sports with high physical contact and in poorly ventilated areas.”
In the weekend leading up to the decision, there were more than 2,200 reported new cases of COVID-19, with a single-day record increase of 1,318 new cases in the Sept. 20 report. That pushed Minnesota’s total over 90,000 cases since testing began in March.
While tests were up, there is no evidence that the case increase is due to more testing, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
