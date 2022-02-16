The Holy Family girls’ hockey team defeated the Shakopee Sabers 3-1 in their Section 2AA semifinal game Tuesday night to advance to the Section championship game against top-seeded Minnetonka on Friday, Feb. 18. Minnetonka beat Eden Prairie 7-0 to earn their spot in the championship.
"The girls came out flying, but were not able to pop one in the first period," said Holy Family head coach Randy Koeppl. "Shakopee’s goalie made some incredible saves. The next two periods were a dog fight. I was proud of the way our girls battled."
Holy Family controlled the puck in the first period, keeping play in Shakopee’s defensive zone the majority of the time. It took Shakopee more than 6 minutes to get its first shot on net; Holy Family had 15 shots on net to Shakopee’s 3, but neither team scored.
It only took 29 seconds into the second period for Shakopee’s Edie Schmidt to fire a shot from the high slot and score her first goal of the season and give the Sabers the lead. But 11 minutes later Holy Family did what it has done all season to win: get the puck to senior Maddie Kaiser. Kaiser drove to the net and fired a shot over the glove of Shakopee’s goalie, Alex Boots, and netted her team-leading 36th goal of the season. Senior defenseman Maddie Morgan got an assist on the goal.
Less than 3 minutes later, the Fire’s MacKenzie Moss got her own rebound off a shallow-angle shot and put the puck past a sprawling Boots for what would prove to be the game-winning goal; Kayla Woytcke was credited with the assist. Just over a minute later the Fire would take advantage of a Shakopee penalty and Kaiser scored her second goal of the game on the power play, assisted by Shae Messner.
Sedona Blair had 18 saves in net for Holy Family and Boots had 32 for Shakopee.
Shakopee entered the game with an 11-15-0 record; the Fire were 21-4-1. The two teams played each other on Nov. 18, with Holy Family winning 4-1. Shakopee advanced to the game versus Holy Family by defeating Bloomington Jefferson 5-1 on Feb. 11. Holy Family had shut out Prior Lake 3-0.
Holy Family faced Minnetonka last year in the Section 2AA championship game but lost 4-1. The winner of Friday’s game will advance to the Class AA State Tournament.
