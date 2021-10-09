Reaching the 1,000 milestone mark is a special and rare feat that stands out in a player’s career. Some reach this dream moment, but even fewer reach the 2,000 milestone like Mayer Lutheran’s Emma Lade.
“It’s crazy, I always dreamed of getting 1,000 and then when my parents said I was getting close I thought, ‘Wow, this is crazy,’” Lade said.
Making the moment all the more crazy was that it came in front of a packed crowd on hand to see two No. 1 ranked rivals battle it out. Lade was just a few assists shy of reaching the 2,000 mark, easily getting the job done with 47 assists on the night, living up to the moment and then some.
“I was really excited, I wasn’t nervous at all, just excited,” Lade said.
While Lade had her choice of hitters to serve to, with four Crusaders hovering around double-digit kills Tuesday night, she wanted to go to her fellow senior that is also closing in on a milestone.
“I was going to go to Lilly, but it did not work out as she had to rotate to the back row,” said Lade. “That’s who I was going to go to, so she could get closer to her 1,000th [kill].”
Lilly Wachholz and Lade go way back, making their debut at the state tournament together as freshmen, one of Lade’s favorite moments of her career. Over the years, Wachholz has seen the work that has gone into Lade reaching the 2,000 assist milestone.
“[This is because of] her consistent hard work on and off the court and just being a leader to everyone,” said Wachholz.
Coach Joelle Grimsley also applauded Lade’s hard work.
“Congratulations to Emma for all her hard work and to her teammates for helping her reach this milestone in her career,” said Grimsley. “We are very proud of you Emma.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.