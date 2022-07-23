Eleven members of the Central High School Trap Team traveled to the National Trap Shooting Tournament in Mason, Michigan July 6-10. The team excelled in shooting and returned to Minnesota with some remarkable scores and accomplishments. During the tournament, Wednesday and Thursday are dedicated to practice shooting, with Friday and Saturday being team shooting and individual shooting. Based on where everyone in the team scores, championship shooting is on Sunday for the top 80 teams and 400 individual scores. Scores for the Central Raiders are as follows: JP Paumen 389/400 (98, 96, 99, 96), Kourtney Harms 139/150 (47, 92), Kelsey Harms 185/200 (94, 91), Kyle Petersen 185/200 (92, 93), Alex Petersen 271/300 (92, 90, 89), Jacob Brueggemeier 186/200 (95, 91), Caden Perlbachs 383/400 (99, 96, 98, 90), Braden Ketcher 169/200 (88, 81), Nick Vinkemeier 276/300 (95, 90, 91), Jacob Petersen 262/300 (85, 85, 92) and Hunter Kroells 132/150 (46, 86). Two members of the team, JP Paumen and Caden Perlbachs, placed in the top 400/1700 athletes at the tournament and one squad (JP Paumen, Caden Perlbachs, Alex Petersen, Nick Vinkemeier and Jacob Petersen) placed in the top 80/200 teams at 57/200 teams, and a final placement at 42/200 teams. The second squad (Jacob Brueggemeier, Braden Ketcher, Kelsey Harms, Kourtney Harms, Kyle Petersen and alternate Hunter Kroells) was shortly behind the top 80 teams, placing 87/200 as well. Several athletes obtained perfect scores (25/25 targets shot) and patches while at the National Trap Shooting Tournament. They include JP Paumen, Caden Perlbachs, Hunter Kroells, Jacob Brueggemeier, Kourtney Harms, Kelsey Harms, Kyle Petersen, Nick Vinkemeier.
