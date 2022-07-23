IMG_20220708_144219836_2.jpg

Eleven members of the Central High School Trap Team traveled to the National Trap Shooting Tournament in Mason, Michigan July 6-10. The team excelled in shooting and returned to Minnesota with some remarkable scores and accomplishments.

During the tournament, Wednesday and Thursday are dedicated to practice shooting, with Friday and Saturday being team shooting and individual shooting. Based on where everyone in the team scores, championship shooting is on Sunday for the top 80 teams and 400 individual scores.

