The Central wrestling team competed at the St. Agnes duals on Feb. 1, which included a close battle with Springfield. The Raiders ultimately ended up on the wrong side of a 42-40 score, but won more matches than their counterparts, with a series of forfeits giving Springfield the win. Of the eight contested matches, the Raiders won eight, but had five forfeits in the loss. Lucas Conser was the only Central wrestler to pick up a win by forfeit, earning six points at 106 pounds.
Five of the six Central wins came by pin – Carter Storms (113), Kotah Berthiaume (120), Terrance Eddings (132), Riley Lentsch (138) and Sean Weckman (170). Nicholas Christianson earned the final win with a 16-6 major decision.
The Raiders also competed against Triton in a 60-18 loss. Berthiaume and Eddings both won by fall, while Franck won by forfeit.
Even though the Royals lost to Hopkins 51-27, Eddings continued his hot streak with his third in of the day. The 126 pound junior won by fall, his third pin in three matches Saturday.
Gabriel Michels (106) won by fall, Caleb Bohlman (113) won by fall, Weckman won by fall and Christianson won by a 3-2 decision.
The Raiders wrestled at Fridley on Jan. 30, falling 57-24 to Fridley and 39-35 to Ogilvie before winning 45-24 over Richfield.
Against Fridley, Eddings picked up a win by fall early on in the third period, then Lentsch pinned his opponent in the second period. Weckman won by fall in the first period and Franck pinned his opponent in the second period to give the Raiders four wins by fall.
2019-20 MRC All-Conference Wrestling Team
Terrance Eddings – Central junior, 126 pounds
Terrance Eddings has a season record of 14-4 (as of Jan. 30). Besides wrestling, Terrance runs track for Central. This is his first MRC All-Conference wrestling award.
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Sean Weckman – Central junior, 170 pounds
