The Crow River Valley League me last week to discuss the possibility of playing this summer, and while plans were made to begin the season June 15 with a 13 game schedule, the ever-developing situation surrounding COVID-19 has everything up in the air right now.
“We’re waiting for the Governor and the Minnesota Baseball Association to give us the OK to go,” CRVL secretary/treasurer Jason Kuerschner.
The league met June 3 to discuss the current situation, as six weeks have already gone by without play after the shutdown of sports among other things across the state and the country. While decisions need to be made my various governing bodies, the CRVL made plans should the season be allowed to start.
One of the discussions revolved around the schedule, and it was determined that the two divisions would act as one (instead of North standings and South standings) and each team would play each other once for a 13 game schedule. This would mean the top two teams, regardless of division, would get a bye week in the first round of the playoffs.
“By playing all of those teams once, we level the playing field and can seed accordingly,” said Kuerschner.
The CRVL would also follow the safety guidelines decided upon by the Minnesota Baseball association (MBA) that include social distancing by fans and players alike, hand sanitizer readily available and no spitting of any kind. The argument for the resumed play of amateur baseball is that social distancing at these ballparks can be done easily, with plenty of seating and open space around the field. And while youth sports like legion baseball were cancelled due to COVID-19, it has been argued in the letters from the MBA to the Governor that dugouts for amateur baseball are longer and often have several rows that could lead to easy social distancing, in addition to the more open seating options.
One concern addressed by the MBA is the close proximity of the catcher, batter and umpire behind home plate. Outlined in their safety guidelines is the option to have the umpire call balls and strikes from behind the pitcher for more space between those involved in the game.
With the state opening up after the shutdown, those involved in amateur baseball believe that with the wide open nature of baseball and the safety guidelines proposed, they should be classified as low-risk and be allowed to start the season.
“The question is also about high risk versus low risk and it is ambiguous where amateur baseball fits on that list,” said Kuerschner. “We think it is low risk.”
While the league has made steps to start play, their hopeful start date of June 15 still remains an option as of the writing of this article, the CRVL would just need the decision to be made by the Governor and the MBA. There are multiple hurdles like the orders from the state that affect other things like the MBA being allowed to resume play or fields being open or closed based on who owns the field, like a school district or a city that would be subject to other reopening guidelines.
“It’s hard to get any clear cut answers on what we are able to do,” said Kuerschner.
One thing that is for sure, is that teams want to get back on the field. Even if the decision to play comes right before the proposed June 15 start date, the CRVL believes that they can get started right away, without the need for much additional time to practice or team meetings.
“That wasn’t a big deal, they want to play ball and play for something,” Kuerschner said.
The only likely delay would be for the umpires to get ready, which could be between 24-72 hours before the season starts.
And while the season start for the CRVL is still up in the air, there is an option for teams to play, though it is not known how many teams can and will take advantage of the ruling. The MBA made the decision to allow teams to play out of state if they so choose.
“There are a couple teams that are exploring the option to go to Wisconsin or South Dakota for a weekend to play a few games, but to my knowledge, no on has acted on that yet,” said Kuerschner.
