The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team closed out the regular season with a conference win over Norwood Young America to win the Minnesota River Conference Championship, before taking third place at the Chaska Tournament. The Crusaders earned the No. 1 seed for the Section 2A Tournament and take on either No. 8 Sleepy Eye or No. 9 Lester Prairie Oct. 28, with a win sending them on to the Nov. 1 Subsection Semifinals at Sibley East, which would feature the winner of No. 4 New Ulm Cathedral versus No. 5 Nicollet. The other top seeds in the bracket are No. 1 Cleveland, No. 2 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s and No. 2 Cedar Mountain.
Mayer Lutheran 3 Norwood Young America 0
With a 3-0 win over the Raiders Oct. 19 (25-15, 25-12, 25-15), the Crusaders finished the conference season undefeated to capture the Minnesota River Conference Championship.
“As a program we are excited with this yet realize this is part of the journey and we are striving to win our section and perform at the state tournament,” said coach Joelle Grimsley.
With setter Emma Lade out (who recently surpassed 2,000 career assists), the Crusaders made the adjustment with Amber Hoese and Madeline Guetzkow stepping up to run the offense with 36 assists between them.
“The team came out a bit slow and had a few rocky moments but played much better as we settled in,” said Grimsley. “Amber Hoese and Madeline ran an effective offense and got many of our hitters involved.”
Lilly Wachholz led the team in kills with 14, Gabby Wachholz and Julia Carns both had nine, Guetzkow had six, Danica Martin and Stella Maass each had two.
Much like the kills being spread out, the digs came from everywhere as well – Lilly Wachholz (9), Guetzkow (8), Hoese (8), Maass (6), Gabby Wachholz (5), Brooke Sauter (4), Julia Maetzold (4).
Mayer Lutheran 2 Edina 0
The Crusaders started the Chaska Tournament a bit off, but worked throughout the game to get back into a rhythm, defeating Edina 25-18 and 25-18.
“Crusaders started a bit slow today and picked up the pace as the match proceeded,” said Grimslye. “We know that we want to play at a high level today and bring that into post season play.”
Guetzkow and Lade combined for 23 assists with kills coming from Lilly Wachholz (9), Carns (5), Gabby Wachholz (4), Maass (3), Martin (2) and Guetzkow (2).
Guetzkow led the team with nine digs, Maass and Lilly Wachholz each had eight and Gabby Wachholz chipped in three.
Mayer Lutheran 2 Bethlehem Academy 1
In what would be the first of three battles of ranked teams for the Crusaders Saturday, Mayer Lutheran was a force early, racing past the No. 7 ranked Cardinals 25-7 in set one. Effective ball movement by Lade and Guetzkow led to four kills from Lilly Wachholz, while Maass and Gabby Wachholz each had two.
“Crusaders came out very strong and took advantage of the Cardinals free balls that they sent over,” said Grimsley. “Emma and Mads moved the ball around effectively this set, while Madeline also led with five digs.”
The Cardinals then bounced back with a 25-23 set two win before the Crusaders closed out the match with a strong 15-7 win.
“Set two went back and forth and Bethlehem Academy kept the ball alive and pushed the match to a third set, “In set three, the Crusaders seemed to be back on track and started out to a fast 4-1 lead. The team was able to play a fast paced set as defense was playing strong and working together. It was good for the Crusaders to feel this pressure.”
Lilly Wachholz’ 17 kills not only led the team, but resulted in her eclipsing 1,000 career kills.
“Today was a great day for the Crusaders as a team to be able to acknowledge Lilly Wachholz getting her 1,000 kills,” said Grimsley. “We are all so proud of her for this accomplishment and tor the teammates Lilly has had over the last 4 years. Way to go Lilly.”
Lade dished out 21 assists and Guetkow added 11, with kills going to Gabby Wachholz (7), Lade (4), Carns (2) and Guetzkow (1).
Guetzkow led the back row with 12 digs and was followed by Maass (5), Gabby Wachholz (4), Sauter (3), Lade (3) and Carns (2).
Mayer Lutheran 1 Chaska 2
The No. 1 Crusaders lost just their second match of the season when taking on the No. 4 ranked team in Class AAAA.
“It was good for us to be in this type of match,” said Grimsley. “The team will need to learn in the loss and take that with us to playoffs.”
Mayer Lutheran had a few too many errors in set one, losing 25-21.
“The Crusaders just made too many mistakes in set one to come away with a win,” said Grimsley. “Chaska put on a lot of pressure every play, which was very good for us.”
In set two, the Crusaders took the lead early on and kept it close throughout the set on the way to a 25-21 win.
“The defense was able to step up our game and work together with our setters to distribute the ball evenly and keep Chaska more honest in their defense,” said Grimsley. “This gave us more opportunity to go one on one with them. Chaska mad a few errors that we were able to capitalize on.”
The third set of the back-and-forth affair continued to see both sides exchanging runs, with the Hawks ultimately pulling out the 15-12 win.
“This set went back and forth with the Crusaders jumping to a 9–4 lead,” said Grimsley. “The Crusaders were playing strong and making great choices. It was exciting to see how well we were playing and putting the ball away. The Crusaders had two errors and the Hawks picked up their side of the net with four kills and the score was 11–11. They mixed up their shots effectively and the Crusaders were caught a few times flat footed. To finish the set, the Crusaders fought hard but came up short.”
Lade tallied 21 assists and Guetzkow had five, with kills coming from Lilly Wachholz (11), Gabby Wachholz (7), Guetzkow (5), Carns (4) and Maass (3).
Sauter and Guetzkow led the back row with seven digs each, while Lilly Wachholz had six, Maass and Lade had four each, Carns had three and Gabby Wachholz had two.
Lilly Wachholz finished with two blocks.
Mayer Lutheran 2 Champlin Park 0
The Crusaders closed out the Saturday tournament with a win over the No. 6 ranked team in Class AAAA, defeating Champlin Park 25-19 and 25-17 to take third place.
“The Crusaders came out strong and kept our errors down,” said Grimsley. “Overall this was a great match and tournament for us to finish up on. We are now looking forward to the postseason tournament and take one match at a time. What we have done throughout the season has been our journey and we will continue on this road as we come up on Thursday. The Crusaders look forward to that match and playing at a high level and realize that we are going to take one match at a time.”
Lade dished out 13 assists and Guetzkow tallied six as kills came from Guetzkow (8), Lilly Wachholz (7), Gabby Wachholz (4) and Carns (3).
Sauter and Lilly Wachholz led the team with seven digs each, Lade had four, Guetzkow had three, Gabby Wachholz and Maass each had two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.