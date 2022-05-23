The Mayer Lutheran baseball team looked to be in strong form last week, winning several games while their only loss came by one run.
MLHS 9 Legacy Christian 5
The Crusaders scored early and often May 9, putting up six runs in the first three innings to take a commanding lead, finishing the game with nine runs on nine hits. The nine runs were more than enough to win as Ty Hoese did well on the mound in 6.3 innings.
“Ty Hoese threw a good game – walking just one and striking out 6, although he ran his pitch count up late so was unable to finish,” said coach Dave Lane. “Caleb Olsen closed out the final two outs.”
Caden Robbins went 3/4 with a double, a homerun, an RBI and three runs scored. Caleb Olsen was 2/3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Nate Pawelk, Sam Dennis, Chris Corrigan, and Sean Dronek each had a hit.
MLHS 10
Lester Prairie 7
The Crusaders overcame a tough inning that saw them give up five runs to rally with six of their own, overcoming six errors with 10 runs on 12 hits, while Caden Robbins earned the win in 5.3 innings with one hit compared to 14 strikeouts.
“We had one disastrous inning in the third, with multiple errors, to give LP the lead,” said Lane. “But, as this crew is prone to do, they came back and scored six in the bottom half of the inning. This was not a particularly well played defensive game, but saw the pitchers dominate – with a total of 26 strike outs spread out between the five pitchers who threw.
Sam Dennis went 3/5 with one run, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Levi Hahn went 2/3 with two runs and a walk. Chris Corrigan was 2/4 with two runs and two steals. Caden Robbins was 2/4 with one run, a double, an RBI and a steal. Ty Hoese, Caleb Olsen and Sean Dronek each had one hit.
Caleb Olsen earned the save with three strikeouts in 1.67 innings.
Mayer Lutheran vs. NYA
While the Crusaders scored 11 runs in their final four innings against the Raiders, it did not result in any wins as a six run inning late in game one was to little too late in a 9-8 loss, while a 5-0 start in game two was postponed in the third due to the weather.
In game one, the Crusaders rallied from a 6-2 hole in the sixth with six runs, but the Raiders responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning to retake the lead and earn the win. Mayer Lutheran tallied eight runs on 12 hits against a NYA team that has given up few runs this season.
“Overall a good game for us defensively and offensively versus maybe the best team in the Minnesota River Conference,” said Lane. “Caleb Olsen threw well for us.”
Ty Hoese went 2/4 with an RBI and a run. Caden Robbins went 2/4 with a double and two RBIs. Nate Pawelk went ¾ with a run scored. Sam Dennis (2 RBI), Levi Hahn, Caleb Olsen (2 RBI), Chris Corrigan and Sean Dronek (double) had one hit each.
In game two, the Crusaders jumped ahead 5-0 before the weather postponed the game to a later date.
“Obviously and outstanding start for us,” said Lane.
Levi Hahn allowed no hits in three innings with two strikeouts to keep the Raiders off the scoreboard.
Chris Corrigan went 2/2 with three RBIs, Caden Robbins went 1/2 with a double, Nate Pawelk went 1/1 with a walk and two steals, Levi Hahn went ½ and Cole Neitzel went 1/2 with an RBI.
Mayer Lutheran 6 Spectrum 2
After a busy week, the Crusaders weren’t as sharp as they were earlier, but they still managed to earn the win with six runs on seven hits Saturday.
“Overall we didn’t hit the ball particularly well, lots of easy ground balls, and no extra base hits,” said Lane. “Defensively we threw the ball around a couple times that cost us the two runs. Pitching was pretty good, basic defense was good. We lack a little zest after a five-game week.”
Zach Jacobs went four innings with one hit and four strikeouts, Ty Hoese struck out three in two innings and Caden Robbins struck out two in one inning of work.
Sam Dennis went ¾, Ty Hoese went ¾, Chris Corrigan went ¾ and Nate Pawelk went ½ with two walks.
