IMGL0534.JPG

The No. 1 seeded Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team won their first two postseason games, defeating No. 8 Cedar Mountain 77-62 and No. 4 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 71-52.

The Crusaders raced out to a 48-29 lead at the break when taking on Cedar Mountain, never relinquishing that lead in the 15-point victory.

Load comments