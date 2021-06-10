The Mayer Lutheran softball team won their playoff opener may 31, defeating Lester Prairie 8-4. The Crusaders got ahead early with a five-run second inning and held on to the win despite a late push by the Bulldogs.
“I think we played really good, we came out strong right away,” said Rylee Noerenberg. “A couple practices ago, we had a little discussion on things we need to improve on, and I’m really, really proud of us for working on those things. I really saw a lot of improvement today.”
The Crusaders had swept the season series with lopsided wins, but knew a third win would not be as easy.
“We talked about how we beat Lester Praire twice, but I don’t think they had given us their best in the previous two games, they just kind of seemed off and I thought they could play better,” said coach Kris Gustin. “[Lester Prairie] came out and score that first run, and I thought our team responded really well, by bouncing back and getting those five runs in the bottom of that inning.”
After the Bulldogs scored a run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead, the bottom of the lineup for Mayer Lutheran got two runners on base, leading to five runs being scored by the top three hitters. Avery Studer walked, Chloe Maetzold singled, then Noerenberg batted in two runners on a single, Maddi Saulsbury scored a runner on a single and Chloe Kirt hit a two-run homer to put the Crusaders up 5-1.
“The top three in our order have hit the ball pretty well all year and ultimately if we can get one or two runners from the bottom on, our No. 1 hitter, our No. 2 hitter and ultimately Chloe, good things happen,” said Gustin. “They hit the ball hard, they put the ball in play and that’s ultimately what we want.”
The bottom of the order delivered again to pad the lead, as Studer walked again and Maetzold moved her over, leading to Saulsbury’s second two-out hit that scored a run.
“Maddi is probably one of our best two out hitters, she came up big in a couple of spots with some big two out hits tonight and has done that all year long for us,” said Gustin. “She is steady in the box, nothing rattles her. She puts the ball in play and good things happen.”
Danica Martin then batted in a run to put the Crusaders up 7-1 and a single from Maetzold plated Bela Karels to give Mayer Lutheran eight runs on nine hits. While the top three hitters combined for six hits and six RBIs, four of the runs scored came from the middle or bottom of the order.
“The bottom of the order, the middle of the order, everyone stepped up today,” Noerenberg said. “I think we did a great job today. After seeing [their pitcher] a couple of times, I think we really adjusted to her speed and we were on her today.”
Kirt led the team with three hits and two RBIs, Saulsbury had two and two, and Noerenberg had one hit and two RBIs. Maetzold had two hits and an RBI, while Martin had one and one. In addition to leading the offense, Kirt earned the win on the mound in seven innings with seven strikeouts, four hits and just one earned run.
“Chloe has been great, she’s pitched most of our games for us, she moves the ball around when she is pitching, she changes speeds and teams are really struggling to hit off her,” said Gustin. “And in the batters box, she hits the ball hard, doesn’t miss many pitches and that one [home run] tonight was just a laser. It didn’t clear the fence by much, but boy it got out of here in a hurry.”
Kirt has been sending the ball out of the park often this year with numerous home runs, crediting her standout year to her offseason work and positive thinking.
“A lot of that is coming in with a good mentality into the box and just thinking positive thoughts - thinking I can do this instead of getting down on myself whenever I get out,” Kirt said. “Between every pitch, whether it’s a ball or a strike, I always just tell myself, ‘It doesn’t matter, the last pitch doesn’t matter at all.’”
Section 4A Tournament
While the Crusaders season came to an end with a pair of losses later in the week, Mayer Lutheran showed how they were much better than their 7-16 record would indicate.
“If you look at our record, we’re deceiving because we have a lot of losses, but we play a bunch of good teams, so coming out to these games, we have to be confident and ready to go,” said Noerenberg.
The Crusaders took on the No. 1 seed, and undefeated Randolph team, and lost just 2-0. Mayer Lutheran then took on a 14-win No. 3 seed and lost 3-2.
“Our conference is a good one and we struggle to compete with those teams, but ultimately, when we play class a teams we’re competitive,” said Gustin. “We feel that in our section play, that is where we’ve been competitive and that is where our focus has been. We knew we weren’t going to win the conference and thats OK. Our focus was on improving so that come May 31, we’re playing our best softball.”
While Mayer Lutheran did not tally a hit against Randolph, they were stingy in giving up hits as well. Kirt pitched six innings with just three hits given up to the No. 3 ranked team in Class A, with only one earned run. She then took to the mound in the game against West Lutheran, and after a three-run first inning, Kirt held the No. 3 seed scoreless for the next five innings.
Saulsbury got her third two-out RBI of the week and Karels drew the Crusaders within one after a double put her on third and Studer drove her in.
Noerenberg, Saulsbury, Karels and Shelby Buhr each had a hit in the game.
