The Mayer Lutheran football team continued to ride it's ground game and stout defense to a win, rushing for more than 200 yards while forcing three turnovers and allowing just one score in a 33-6 playoff victory Tuesday night.
Jack Grimsley continued a stellar year with his eighth game of rushing for more than 100 yards, tallying 133 yards on 18 carries (7.4 average) while scoring a pair of touchdowns. Mason Neitzel transitioned nicely into the backfield with 60 yards and a score on 13 carries. Kobe Brown had 14 yards, Michael Woestehoff had 10 and Levi Hahn had 9 to give the Crusaders 226 yards on the ground, running the ball at 5.1 yards per clip.
Hahn completed five passes for 49 yards and two scores, finding Josiah Clark three times for 33 yards and two TDs, Jack Baumann once for an 11 yard catch and Hunter Arvig once for 5 yards.
Clark had an interception, Hahn and Nolan Hoese both caused fumbles, which were recovered by Woestehoff and Neitzel.
Neitzel led the defense with seven tackles and was followed by Grimsley (5), Blake Aurich (4), Ben Bonk (3), Michael Corey (3), Hahn (2), Carson Gutknecht (2), Brayden Bury (2) and Clark (1). Bonk also had a sack in the win.
With the win over New Ulm Cathedral Tuesday night, Mayer Lutheran moves on to the semifinal round. The Crusaders host GFW Oct. 29 with a 7 p.m. start.
