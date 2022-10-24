The Mayer Lutheran girls soccer team earned a home playoff game and the high seed when moving on to the Section 6A Tournament Oct. 11, as the No. 7 Crusaders defeated No. 10 Chesterton Academy 3-0.

“We didn’t know much about Chesterton, but in the first half they did a nice job of limiting our scoring opportunities,” said coach Brian Lundgren. “Our ladies ramped up their play in the second half of the game to come away with a 3-0 victory. We ended up with 17 shots on goal, most of which were delivered in the second half. We lean heavily on Marsia Green and Kassi Herrmann for scoring opportunities and they did not disappoint, with each of them notching a goal apiece. Josie Kamps is one of our gifted younger midfielders who added a nice insurance goal to help us maintain a comfortable lead.”

Load comments