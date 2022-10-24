The Mayer Lutheran girls soccer team earned a home playoff game and the high seed when moving on to the Section 6A Tournament Oct. 11, as the No. 7 Crusaders defeated No. 10 Chesterton Academy 3-0.
“We didn’t know much about Chesterton, but in the first half they did a nice job of limiting our scoring opportunities,” said coach Brian Lundgren. “Our ladies ramped up their play in the second half of the game to come away with a 3-0 victory. We ended up with 17 shots on goal, most of which were delivered in the second half. We lean heavily on Marsia Green and Kassi Herrmann for scoring opportunities and they did not disappoint, with each of them notching a goal apiece. Josie Kamps is one of our gifted younger midfielders who added a nice insurance goal to help us maintain a comfortable lead.”
Offensive leaders in the win included Marsia Green (7 shots), Kassi Herrmann (5 shots), Josie Kamps (3 shots), followed by Ali Schrupp, Kate Strickfaden, and Bethany Daugs, each with 2 shots on goal.
The Crusaders earned the opportunity to play No. 2 seed Holy Family Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 13 in the section quarterfinal.
“In typical Minnesota weather fashion, we went from competing in 80 degree weather on Tuesday to 41 degree weather on Thursday,” said Lundgren. “Holy Family is a skilled, well-coached team, and we knew what we would facing as we prepared for the game. We weren’t under any illusions. We knew that the best way to give ourselves are chance to win the game was to strategize a defensive game plan to hopefully limit scoring. Holy Family’s best players performed like best players do. Even though we gave a tremendous effort, their speed and ball handling ability was too much for us to overcome. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the other team and say ‘well done.’”
The end result was a 0-7 loss to end a stellar season by the Crusaders.
Holly Feist had a busy night in goal, ending with 11 total saves in difficult weather conditions. As she has done all year, Marsia Green led the Crusaders efforts on offense with four shots, and Kassi Herrmann added one shot.
“It was bittersweet as our seniors were taken out of the game during the final minute, and were recognized for their outstanding leadership and effort,” said Lundgren.
The Crusaders ended the season with an overall record of 7-7-1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.