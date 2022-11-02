The Mayer Lutheran football team continued to ride it’s ground game and stout defense to a win, rushing for more than 200 yards while forcing three turnovers and allowing just one score in a 33-6 playoff victory Oct. 27.
Jack Grimsley continued a stellar year with his eighth game of rushing for more than 100 yards, tallying 133 yards on 18 carries (7.4 average) while scoring a pair of touchdowns. Mason Neitzel transitioned nicely into the backfield with 60 yards and a score on 13 carries. Kobe Brown had 14 yards, Michael Woestehoff had 10 and Levi Hahn had 9 to give the Crusaders 226 yards on the ground, running the ball at 5.1 yards per clip.
Hahn completed five passes for 49 yards and two scores, finding Josiah Clark three times for 33 yards and two TDs, Jack Baumann once for an 11 yard catch and Hunter Arvig once for 5 yards.
Clark had an interception, Hahn and Nolan Hoese both caused fumbles, which were recovered by Woestehoff and Neitzel.
Neitzel led the defense with seven tackles and was followed by Grimsley (5), Blake Aurich (4), Ben Bonk (3), Michael Corey (3), Hahn (2), Carson Gutknecht (2), Brayden Bury (2) and Clark (1). Bonk also had a sack in the win.
With the win over New Ulm Cathedral Tuesday night, Mayer Lutheran moved on to the semifinal round. The Crusaders hosted GFW Oct. 29.
Mayer Lutheran 35
GFW 12
The Crusaders went on to win their second playoff game, defeating Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 35-12 after leaping out to a 21-0 lead going into the break.
“Good start to the game,” said coach Dean Aurich. “First two drives on offense we marched down the field and scored. A 21-0 halftime score kept us in the drivers seat. Our defense stopped their power T running attack. GFW had a few injuries that slowed them down. We are fortunate to have made it through the intense part of the season. 11 days - three games. We need to heal up the bumps and bruises and get focused to take on a very talented No. 1 seed Lester Prairie.”
The Crusaders continued to pound the ball on the ground Saturday evening with five rushing touchdowns and 300 yards rushing. Jack Grimsley scored on two long plays of 65 and 52 yards, while Mason Neitzel had a pair of scores and Levi Hahn had one.
Grimsley tallied 254 yarsd on 19 carries with an average run of 13.4 yards, Neitzel had 34 yards and Hahn had 12.
Hahn completed six passes for 107 yards – three to Josiah Clark for 37 yards and three to Grimsley for 70 yards.
Neitzel led the defense with seven tackles and a tackle for loss, while Grimsley had six. Blake Aurich, Michael Corey and Hahn each had four tackles, while Brayden Bury had three. Recording one tackle each was Jack Baumann, Carson Gutknecht, Sam Shipler and Jordan Taylor. Shipler had a sack and Clark had an interception in the win.
No. 2 seed Mayer Lutheran moves on to face No. 1 Lester Prairie, which is a rematch from a few weeks ago, when the Bulldogs won 16-0.
The two sides are set to battle Nov. 4 in New Prague, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.