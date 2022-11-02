The Mayer Lutheran football team continued to ride it’s ground game and stout defense to a win, rushing for more than 200 yards while forcing three turnovers and allowing just one score in a 33-6 playoff victory Oct. 27.

Jack Grimsley continued a stellar year with his eighth game of rushing for more than 100 yards, tallying 133 yards on 18 carries (7.4 average) while scoring a pair of touchdowns. Mason Neitzel transitioned nicely into the backfield with 60 yards and a score on 13 carries. Kobe Brown had 14 yards, Michael Woestehoff had 10 and Levi Hahn had 9 to give the Crusaders 226 yards on the ground, running the ball at 5.1 yards per clip.

