The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team moved to 5-0 on the season with a pair of conference wins last week, defeating Norwood Young America 71-64 and Sibley East 60-32.
“We are pretty pleased with where we are at,” said coach Kris Gustin. “It is a different look than last year – I think we’ve already shot more threes already.”
The Crusaders capped the week a win between two of the top teams in the Minnesota River Conference, as they outlasted the Raiders to remain unbeaten. While both sides were even in many categories (both shot 37 percent; assists, steals and fouls were even), each team had one major advantage over the other. The Crusaders’ advantage came thanks to a press defense that forced 28 turnovers from a veteran team.
“We have introduced a new press in the last three games and we played against a pretty good Norwood team,” said Gustin. “They are pretty experienced, they have a lot of players who have had varsity experience the last 3-4 years and we got them to turn the ball over. That was the key.”
The Crusaders were unable to pull away though, as the Raiders’ were strong in the post.
“They absolutely dominated us on the boards, it was 50-30 rebounding for them,” said Gustin. “Norah Erickson had 22 herself. Those were the two key stats – turnovers and rebounds.”
Five Crusaders reached double digits in scoring – Madeline Guetzkow (16), Danica Martin (13), Clara Keaveny (12), Marley Martin (11) and Stella Maass (10). Izzy Keaveny added seven and Shelby Buhr had two.
Guetzkow led the team in rebounding with nine, while Danica Martin and Maass each had six. Marley Martin had five, Clara Keaveny had two, Izzy Keaveny and Buhr each had one.
Guetzkow also led the team in steals with four, while Danica Martin, Marley Martin and Clara Keaveny each had three. Maass and Izzy Keaveny each had one. Guetzkow also had one block in the win.
Guetzkow had six assists and Maass had four. Clara Keaveny, Izzy Keaveny and Marley Martin each had two.
Mayer Lutheran 60 Sibley East 32
The Crusaders cruised to victory over the Wolverines by once again winning the turnover battle, this time forcing 32 turnovers while tallying 19 steals – Danica Martin (4), Izzy Keaveny (4), Guetzkow (4), Maass (3), Marley Martin (2), Amber Hoese (1) and Clara Keaveny (1).
Danica Martin and Izzy Keaveny led the team in points with 17 and 16, while Guetzkow, Maass and Hoese had six each. Marley Martin had four, Shelby Buhr and Clara Keaveny had two each and Mari Buhr had one.
Izzy Keavey had six rebounds to lead the team, while Danica Martin, Guetzkow and Maass each had four. Marley Martin had three, Shelby Buhr and Clara Keaveny each had two, while Hoese, Mari Buhr, Avery Arvig and Emery Henning each had one.
Izzy Keaveny and Marley Martin led the team with six and five assists, while Danica Martin, Guetzkow, Maass, Shelby Buhr and Clara Keaveny each had one.
