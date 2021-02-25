After their first loss of the season, the Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team regrouped and got back to their winning ways, putting in a good Saturday practice before a pair of wins last week.
“It gave us a chance to refocus,” said coach Keith Traska.
The Crusaders rebounded from the loss with a big win in a rivalry game, defeating Lester Prairie 83-60.
“That felt really good and we needed that game to bounce back,” said Traska.
Mayer Lutheran got back to their high-powered offense by scoring 40 points in the first half and 43 in the second with nine players scoring – Teigan Martin (24), Isaac Hahn (19), Ty Hoese (12), Tyler Neitzel (8), Dylan Nelson (6), Conner Olsen (5), Elijah Jopp (5), Cole Neitzel (2), Marcus Johnson (2).
And while the loss to Belle Plaine gave the Crusaders a chance to reset, it also gave them an opportunity to get better as a team, which paid off in the 73-46 win over Sibley East last Thursday. Belle Plaine did their best to take away Mayer Lutheran’s top scorer in Teigan Martin, who averages 21.5 points per game. While the Crusaders struggled a bit to adjust in the loss to the Tigers, they took advantage of the opportunities created when Sibley East held Martin to just five points.
“Sibley East did everything they could to take away Teigan and it gave other people the chance to step up and they did,” said Traska.
The Crusaders utilized their depth with 10 players scoring – Hahn (16), Jopp (10), Hoese (10), Cole Neitzel (9), Tyler Neitzel (7), Nelson (6), Martin (5), Johnson (4), Olsen (4), Josiah Clark (2).
So after their only loss of the season, the Crusaders got back to work and delivered a pair of good wins as they head into the final stretch of the regular season. At 10-1, Mayer Lutheran is No. 1 in the QRF rankings for Class A and are looking to defend that ranking during the last push of the regular season that includes tough games like Legacy Christian (No. 7 in QRF). Last week was a good one for the Crusaders as they look to peak at the right time.
“It was a good get healthy week to get ready for a tough stretch,” said Traska.
