In a busy week, the Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team bounced back from a pair of losses early in the week with a pair of conference wins. The Crusaders lost 70-54 to Lester Prairie and 73-59 to Holy Family before a 77-51 win over Tri-City United and a 65-46 win over Sibley East.
The Crusaders got a balanced scoring effort in the win over TCU with five players in double figures, lifting Mayer Lutheran to a 39 point first half and a 38 point second half. Ty Hoese and Conner Olsen led the team with 14 points each, while Josiah Clark and Marcus Johnson both scored 13 and Isaac Hahn added 11. Dylan Nelson tallied six, while Abram Jopp and Isaac Schmutzer both scored three.
Conner Olsen had another big outing for the Crusaders when they defeated the Wolverines, leading the team with 20 points. Johnson scored 14 and was followed by Abram Jopp (7), Hoese (7), Hahn (6), Clark (5) and Nelson (4).
Nelson and Hoese both reached double figures when the Crusaders took on the Bulldogs with 11 and 10 points respectively, and were followed by Tyler Neitzel (7), Hahn (6), Conner Olsen (4), Cole Neitzel (4), Abram Jopp (3) and Johnson (2).
Conner Olsen led the Crusaders with 18 points against the Fire and Nelson tallied 14. Johnson, Clark and Abram Jopp each had seven, while Hoese added six.
