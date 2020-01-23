The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team won a pair of games this past week, defeating conference foes Tri-City United 64-51 and Sibley East 69-51 to move to 13-2 on the season.
“We won three out of the first four games after the break and have put ourselves in good position heading into the second half of the season,” said coach Kris Gustin.
While both games ended up being won by double digits, the game against TCU was a little bit tighter early on. Mayer Lutheran needed a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Morgan Chmielewski to head into the break knotted at 31-31, as the Titans gave the Crusaders a game early.
“TCU is aggressive, physical and they play really hard,” Gustin said. “They came in and played well in the first half.”
But the Crusader defense proved to be too much in the second half, as Mayer Lutheran limited the Titans to 20 points in the final 18 minutes, helping the Crusader offense find its rhythm and some success.
“If we are going to be successful, we need to get stops and rebounds, then get into transition,” Gustin said. “That was the key - we got on them defensively.”
Chmielewski was a leader in many categories that night with a strong all-around game. The junior guard led all scorers with 16 points, while leading the Crusaders in rebounds, assists and steals with seven, four and four.
Lilly Wachholz and Emma Lade both eclipsed 10 points with 12 a piece, followed by Madeline Guetzkow (7), Olivia Tjernagel (6), Brooke Paulsrud (4), Lexi Schermann (4) and Anna Karels (3).
Lade and Paulsrud tied with Chmielewski for the team-high in assists with four each, Paulsrud and Guetzkow each had three steals, Schermann and Tjernagel had three and two blocks.
The Crusaders were solid from the line in the win, making 15 of 17 attempts or 88 percent.
Defense and moving in transition was also key when the Crusaders defeated the Wolverines by 18 points earlier in the week. Mayer Lutheran shot better from the field by 14 percent (54 to 40 percent), had 17 more rebounds (32 to 15) and double the points off turnovers (17 to 9)
“Our defense clamped down and made it fairly hard on them,” Gustin said.
Mayer Lutheran also continued the trend of unselfish basketball, assisting on 25 of 28 made shots from the field, leading to 10 players scoring and five hovering around double figures. Schermann led the scoring with 13 and was followed by Paulsrud (10), Lade (10), Tjernagel (9), Wachholz (8), Chmielewski (6), Karels (6), Guetzkow (4), Anna Baumann (2) and Paige Stahlke (1).
Making up the 25 assists was Chmielewski (7), Lade (5), Schermann (4), Karels (3), Tjernagel (2), Wachholz (2), Paulsrud (1) and Julia Carns (1).
Schermann and Paulsrud combined for seven steals to lead the team and Paulsrud had seven boards to lead the rebounding effort.
After heading to Le Sueur-Henderson Jan. 23, the Crusaders have a three-game homestand, hosting Belle Plaine Jan. 28, NYA Jan. 31 and Cleveland Feb. 1.
