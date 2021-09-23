The Mayer Lutheran football team overcame a tough start and a few injuries to hand St. Clair/Loyola their first loss of the season, defeating the Cyclones 34-8 Sept. 18.
The Crusaders were up just one score at the break (13-8), before breaking the game wide open in the second half, overcoming 90 yards of penalties, two touchdowns that were called back and five dropped passes.
“We had a rough first half with numerous penalties and missed plays,” said coach Dean Aurich. “The good news is when we settled down, we played very good D and executed some big plays on offense. Abram Jopp and Ty Hoese each had key interceptions on defense and our D only allowed one big play.”
While the run game was a big feature in the first two games of the season, the Crusaders were without two starting backs Saturday. Mayer Lutheran switched the lineup around and still ground out 190 yards on the ground, while Hoese threw for four touchdowns in the win.
“We changed up our starting line ups and the changes worked well,” said Aurich.
Elijah Jopp carried the ball six times for 82 yards (13.7 yards per carry) and a score, Cole Neitzel ran the ball 10 times for 53 yards (5.3) and Hoese had 11 rushes for 53 yards (4.8).
Hoese completed seven passes for 146 yards (20.9) and four scores. Abram Jopp caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown, Elijah Jopp caught two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, Cole Neitzel caught one pass for 24 yards and a touchdown, Teigan Martin caught one pass for 5 yards and a touchdown.
The Crusader defense was disruptive in the backfield with 11 tackles for loss – Elijah Jopp (3), Martin (3), Cole Neitzel (2), Tyler Neitzel (1), Marcus Johnson (1) and Caden Robbins (1). Elijah Jopp, Cole Neitzel and Martin combined for 31 tackles each to lead the defense, while Isaac Hahn had eight and Tyler Neitzel had seven.
With the win, the Crusaders move to 2-1 on the season.
“Our physical play wore down a very good St Clair team which allowed us to control the game especially in the second half,” said Aurich. “We have faced numerous challenges this season - hopefully we will grow and become a stronger team.”
