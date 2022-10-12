The Mayer Lutheran football team moved to 4-1 on the season with a 35-14 win over Alden Conger/Glenville-Emmons Sept. 30.

“We did better with limiting the number of turnovers,” coach Dean Aurich said. “Defense played very well and special teams played very well. We are still working on the execution on offense, defense and special teams. Hopefully we can keep improving to get us ready for the end of the season do or die games.”

