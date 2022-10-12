The Mayer Lutheran football team moved to 4-1 on the season with a 35-14 win over Alden Conger/Glenville-Emmons Sept. 30.
“We did better with limiting the number of turnovers,” coach Dean Aurich said. “Defense played very well and special teams played very well. We are still working on the execution on offense, defense and special teams. Hopefully we can keep improving to get us ready for the end of the season do or die games.”
While the Crusaders continued to move the ball on the ground with over 200 yards rushing, Mayer Lutheran opened up the passing game with Levi Hahn completing 10 passes for three touchdowns and 167 yards. Hahn found receivers early and often, elevating the Crusaders to a 28-7 halftime lead with touchdown throws to Mason Neitzel (15 yards) and Jack Grimsley (7 and 25 yards). Hahn also had a first half rushing touchdown and ran for 46 yards in the win.
Grimsley piled up yet another 100+ yard rushing performance, totaling 118 yards on 19 carries (6.2 average). Justus Shimanski had 43 yards on eight carries (5.4) with a touchdown as well.
Grimsley caught five passes for 73 yards (14.6) and two touchdowns, Neitzel caught two for 29 yards (14.5) and a score, Josiah Clark had two for 30 (15) and Blake Aurich had one for 35.
Neitzel led the defense with six tackles and was followed by Hahn (5), Ben Bonk (4), Michael Woestehoff (3), Marcus Johnson (3), Grimsley (3), Cayden Olson (2), Michael Corey (2), Carson Gutknecht (2), Jack Baumann (2), Jordan Taylor (2), Sam Schipler (1) and Alexander Alba (1). Schipler and Alba each had a sack in the win.
The Crusaders now head to United South Central Oct. 8.
