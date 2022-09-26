The Mayer Lutheran girls soccer team moved to 4-3 on the season with a pair of wins last week, defeating St. James/Windom Area 16-0 and Fridley 4-0. After an 0-3 start, the Crusaders have now won four games in a row.

“We continue to grow as a team, and last week we had two successful outings,” said coach Brian Lundgren. “We played St. James/Windom Area, a first-year girls soccer co-op program and our Crusader girls were able to generate a lot of offense by amassing 28 shot attempts in a 16-0 win. It was an opportunity for us to work as a team in creating scoring chances. For our coaches, it was encouraging to see numerous contributors - we weren’t just relying on a few individuals for scoring.” The Crusaders were led by Marsia Green, Bethany Daugs, Anahi Mendez and Ali Schrupp, each with two goals. Kassi Herrmann continued to shine as one of the senior leaders by netting one goal and gathering two assists.

