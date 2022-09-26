The Mayer Lutheran girls soccer team moved to 4-3 on the season with a pair of wins last week, defeating St. James/Windom Area 16-0 and Fridley 4-0. After an 0-3 start, the Crusaders have now won four games in a row.
“We continue to grow as a team, and last week we had two successful outings,” said coach Brian Lundgren. “We played St. James/Windom Area, a first-year girls soccer co-op program and our Crusader girls were able to generate a lot of offense by amassing 28 shot attempts in a 16-0 win. It was an opportunity for us to work as a team in creating scoring chances. For our coaches, it was encouraging to see numerous contributors - we weren’t just relying on a few individuals for scoring.” The Crusaders were led by Marsia Green, Bethany Daugs, Anahi Mendez and Ali Schrupp, each with two goals. Kassi Herrmann continued to shine as one of the senior leaders by netting one goal and gathering two assists.
Mayer Lutheran then kept their win streak alive with a win over Fridley.
“On Saturday, Sept. 17, we hosted Fridley and came out with a 4-3 victory in one of our most exciting games of the season,” Lundgren said. “It was truly a ‘complete’ game for our team. Offensively, we were able to use speed to our advantage. Senior forward Marsia Green compiled 12 shots, and earned one goal. Kassi Herrmann and Braelyn Jens each came up with timely goals that boosted our team’s energy level. The key moment came late in the second half when senior/captain Jessica Tober answered the call with a successful penalty kick, which turned out to be the insurance goal we needed. Defensively, we are playing better with each game. Our defensive corps of Kate Noll, Lydia Beaver, Natalie Johnson, and Ella Harms have been solid. Brenna Foster, typically a midfielder, has logged many minutes on defense and done a terrific job for us. We continue to rely heavily on Holly Feist as our goalkeeper, and she does not disappoint. Holly made 10 saves against Fridley.”
The Crusaders now move into the tough part of their schedule as they face good opponents in the back half of the season.
“We have the most challenging part of our schedule ahead, and we know goals won’t come easily, but I would never count this group of young ladies out of any game,” said Lundgren. “They battle hard and work together. Win or lose, you can’t ask for much more as a coach.”
