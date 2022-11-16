The start to the Class A State Tournament semifinal game wen a bit differently than expected. The young upstart Cougars took control of set one, while the experienced perennial powerhouse Crusaders found themselves trailing early.
“We talk often about starting fast or steady and finding our game,” said coach Joelle Grimsley. “That did not work right away today. Seems like this team just at times takes a while to warm up. As long as we find it sooner rather than to late, I am learning to live with that. Mabel Canton is a great team that is well coached, and they came out very strong. They work hard, don’t make many errors and are very scrappy.”
The Crusaders started slowly and had seven errors on their side of the net, with Mabel-Canton capitalizing on all of them on the way to a 25-15 win. Mayer Lutheran regrouped after the loss, taking complete control on the way to a sweep of the final three sets.
“We realized that we had to play smart and that we’re not going to get a kill right away,” said Gabby Wachholz. “If we have a hard hit, they’re going to get it up. We just had to realize that we had to play smarter, not harder.”
The Crusaders started picking up the pace in set two, getting two big blocks from Marley Martin, five digs each from Stella Maass and Wachholz.
“We realized we were all tense,” said Danica Martin. “When we’d get back in the huddle, we’d get back together and encourage each other and pick each other up.”
The Crusaders kept rolling in set three, putting the pressure on and they were able to run an uptempo offense.
“We all started working together as a team, bettering the ball and everything started clicking,” Madeline Guetzkow said of the turnaround.
The Crusaders stayed on task in set four and were able to play at a fast and steady pace. Clara Keaveny led the defense with eight digs. Offensively, the Crusader setters were able to spread the ball around. Gabby Wachholz and Amber Hoese each had three kills while Amber Hoese, Chloe Maetzold, Shelby Buhr, Madeline Guetzkow, Stella Maass and Marley Martin each had two kills. Grimsley credited their depth of hitters as the advantage Mayer Lutheran had over the scrappy Mabel-Canton defense, and the eight Crusaders who had a kill showcased that, including Chloe Maetzold and Shelby Buhr getting two kills on just two attempts each.
“I think it’s super cool that we kn6ow we can put any of our girls in and they are going to try their hardest,” said Maass. “They are going to come out and play when they get the opportunity.”
Making the win all the sweeter is that every player got to see time on the court.
“That’s my number one goal when I come here,” Grimsley said of getting everyone in. “There was one year I didn’t and I can remember the day that happened and who it was. I think it’s important to get all of them out there just to experience being on the floor, and God willing, I got that opportunity today. And Chloe Maetzold getting two kills was awesome. She works her butt off everyday in practice and for Chloe to get out there and do that as a senior was really fun for us.”
After all, the players on the bench are just as important as the ones on the floor. Embracing that has been one of the keys to Mayer Lutheran’s success.
“We have some practices where we do drills and our subs will beat our started sometimes,” said Grimsley. “That’s what makes us better. We’re really fortunate because not a lot of teams have that. Shelby Buhr with that block up there - these guys get frustrated and shes just a stud. So we’re very fortunate to have the subs we do. They make the starters better. Them accepting that role is what has made this team work.”
Team Stats:
Serve: 83-89 93%
Kills: 58 224%KE
Set Assists: 57
Blocks: 8
Digs: 86
Individual Stats:
Marley Martin: 7 kills 2 blocks 2 digs
Gabby Wachholz: 15-15 16 kills 15 digs
Stella Maass: 13-15 6 kills 19 digs
Madeline Guetzkow: 10 – 11 12 kills 24 set assists
Chloe Maetzold: 1-1 serves 2 kills
Danica Martin: 8 – 9 6 kills 3 blocks
Amber Hoese: 7 kills
Shelby Buhr: 2 kills
Izzy Keaveny: 21 – 21 28 assists 8 digs
Clara Keaveny: 13 – 14 16 digs
Crusaders 3 Ely 1
The anticipation of the Crusaders first game of the Class A State Tournament was heightened by the late start time and again amplified by the match being pushed back even later.
“We did not play till 7 p.m. so the day seemed very long today,” coach Joelle Grimsley said. “Our match did not start until a little after 8 p.m., so it became a very late night. The team was so excited and could not wait to get to the Xcel and get on that court.”
The Crusaders came out strong in set one and seemed to be working together and just ready to go. Madeline Guetzkow and Stella Maass each had four kills and Guetzkow had five digs. The Crusaders made few errors but still pulled out a 25-15 win. Set two was a totally different story however.
“We played slower and quit talking,” said Grimsley. “We came in very flat footed. We created seven hitting errors and two service errors while Ely put the pressure on [winning 26-24.]”
Sets three and four had the Crusaders playing much better as they picked up defensively in the game. Guetzkow and Izzy Keaveny were able to work the offense effectively while Clara Keaveny, Stella Maass and Gabby Wachholz played great defense in getting the ball up to them.”
The Crusaders pulled out the next two sets 25-12 and 25-11 to earn the 3-1 win in the quarterfinal round.
“This was a great start to the tournament,” Grimsley said. “The girls played hard and were ready for bed.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.