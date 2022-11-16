The start to the Class A State Tournament semifinal game wen a bit differently than expected. The young upstart Cougars took control of set one, while the experienced perennial powerhouse Crusaders found themselves trailing early.

“We talk often about starting fast or steady and finding our game,” said coach Joelle Grimsley. “That did not work right away today. Seems like this team just at times takes a while to warm up. As long as we find it sooner rather than to late, I am learning to live with that. Mabel Canton is a great team that is well coached, and they came out very strong. They work hard, don’t make many errors and are very scrappy.”

Load comments