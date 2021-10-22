The Mayer Lutheran girls soccer team accomplished a program-first last Tuesday when they defeated United Christian Academy 5-1, the Crusaders first ever playoff victory.
“It was just such a fulfillment of all their hard work,” said Keith Traska. “We have nine seniors that are graduating and that was one of their season goals, we want to win a playoff game. It was a fulfillment, an accomplishment from all the time and energy that they’ve been putting in. When I took over the program last year, we talked about being relevant and doing something that has never been done in our program’s history. The girls were just so excited. I don’t know if I’ve been more proud of a team. They worked and they battled all year.”
The Crusaders started the year dealing with injuries, then got into the tougher stretch of their schedule and had several overtime games. Yet they continued to get better each day and worked hard despite the wins not coming as often as they may have liked. So when the postseason came around and the Crusaders were healthy, they showcased what they could do at full strength after a season of hard work, winning 5-1 in the first round of the Section 6A Tournament.
“We played phenomenal,” said Traska. “We had some great possessions, some phenomenal shots on goal. We held UCA scoreless until 2 minutes left in the game, I think we let our guard down being up 5-0, but it was one of those games where you’re in total control - possession was probably 75-25, we definitely outshot them a lot.”
The playoff win was aided by a senior returning to action, while a couple of underclassmen added to the scoring effort.
“Having Brynn Martin back was big for us, not only did she have two goals, but there was just a spark that she gave us that we’ve been missing while she was injured,” said Traska. “Then Jess Tober with two goals - shes not normally a big goal scorer for us but she was open far side a couple of times for us and knocked a couple home. Then Kassi Hermann has done everything for us this year - she has been playing centerback on defense, she’s been playing forward, she’s been playing centermid. The goal she scored was phenomenal. She basically broke a girl’s ankles in the box, such a great move and pounded it home.”
That momentum carried over when the Crusaders took on the No. 1 team in Class A in Southwest Christian, a team that had beaten them 4-0 a few weeks back. Mayer Lutheran hung with the Stars, almost reaching halftime tied at 0-0, before ultimately losing 2-0.
“If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that we would have lost to the No. 1 team in the state 2-0, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” Traska said. “Then I would have thought about it a little more and think that’s a pretty good season. If we can play the No. 1 team at their place to a 2-0 game, it was pride that went beyond winning the first game but being competitive with the best team in the state. To me that’s a huge deal.”
The goal was to get to halftime knotted at 0-0, something the Crusaders nearly accomplished. The Stars scored with just 5 minutes remaining in the first half, but Mayer Lutheran remained in scoring distance for much of the second half. The Crusaders were hoping they could get a goal that may force penalty kicks, but midway through the second half, the Stars found their second goal which was too much to overcome.
Mayer Lutheran may have ultimately lost 2-0, but playing the No. 1 team that close and cutting the margin of defeat in half was a big accomplishment.
“You’re definitely not going to hang your head after losing to them 2-0,” said Traska. “We felt very proud of that. We saw on Saturday that they beat Heritage 8-0. I told the girls that Heritage is a No. 4 seed, we’re a No. 8, I feel like we played them really tough, and we should be proud of what we did.”
