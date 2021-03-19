As has been the case throughout the season, the Norwood Young America Raiders played a lot better than their record would indicate, going up 30-20 at halftime over Mayer Lutheran March 11.
“They played a phenomenal first half,” said coach Keith Traska. “They’re definitely a tough team - they’re one of those pesky teams and are definitely not a pushover.”
The Raiders lit it up from beyond the arc and had the Crusaders frustrated heading into the break.
“In the first half we weren’t really playing together,” said Abram Jopp. “But we talked about it in the locker room and in the second half we stepped it up and played together.”
Aiding the Crusaders second half comeback was a hot start from Dylan Nelson, who scored the first nine points of the second stanza. A couple of and-one plays followed by a three-pointer had the Crusaders within one and energized their comeback that had them win 60-54.
“That was huge, that got us going a lot,” said Jopp. “I don’t think the game would have ended the same without that.”
Nelson finished with 11 points, and much like the Mayer Lutheran team, kicked it up a notch after a slow first half.
“First half we came out a little lackadaisical, so we didn’t really get off to a good start,” Nelson said. “The second half, we erased the first half and decided we wanted to bring it and it paid off. I didn’t have a good first half, but came out with nine points to start the second half, got us some momentum.”
As has been the case this year, the Crusaders shuffled their lineup to adjust to the game, with Nelson providing an offensive spark to wake Mayer Lutheran up.
“We have a lot of guys that can start, it doesn’t really matter what our lineup is,” said Nelson. “We have 10 guys that can start so we’re really deep and have a lot of good players.”
While Nelson brought the offensive spark, Jopp brought the defensive intensity, helping the Crusaders hold NYA to just 24 points in the second half.
“Our defense was really good, probably the best it’s been all year,” Jopp said.
Teigan Martin led all scorers with 24 and was followed by Nelson (11), Elijah Jopp (6), Ty Hoese (5), Abram Jopp (4), Cole Neitzel (4), Isaac Hahn (2), Conner Olsen (2) and Marcus Johnson (2).
Mayer Lutheran 66
New Ulm Cathedral 45
The Crusaders capped off the regular season with a strong showing at New Ulm.
“It was our best compete game,” said Traska.
Mayer Lutheran shifted its game plan with leading scorer Teigan Martin focusing on defense to hold the opposing star scorer to limited points. The Crusaders’ second leading scorer also had a quiet night on the stat sheet, but it made no difference as the Mayer Lutheran bench is deep.
“Ty and Teigan only had 10 points, but the rest of the team lit it up, 10 for 15 from three,” Traska said. “The guys played amazing, there were so many contributors.”
Section 2A Tournament
The Crusaders earned the No. 1 seed for the postseason, earning a first round bye. Mayer Lutheran hosts either No. 8 Cedar Mt. or No. 9 BLHS March 18. The winner takes on either No. 4 Cleveland or No. 5 New Ulm Cathedral March 20.
