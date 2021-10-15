Mayer Lutheran and United South Central both entered the Oct. 8 contest 2-0 in the sub-district, and while the Rebels were able to keep the game close early, the Crusaders were able to pull away to remain unbeaten in the district with a 49-12 win, setting up a showdown with Lester Prairie for control of the district title.
“Our goal was to stay alive in the hunt for the sub-district title,” said coach Dean Aurich. “USC kept things close in the first quarter, but our senior dominant line up wore them out. It was senior night and the strength of our team this year is our 16 deep senior line-up. Next up is Lester Prairie - the winner of the game will be in the driver seat for the sub-district title.”
Ty Hoese got off to a hot start by hitting Abram Jopp for a pair of passing touchdowns in the first quarter on strikes of 47 and 14 yards, and the senior passer was airing it out all night. Hoese finished the game with 206 yards passing on 11 completions with four touchdowns. Connor Olsen also threw a touchdown, completing both of his pass attempts for 49 yards. A 16 yard throw by Levi Hahn gave the Crusaders 271 total yards passing on the night.
Jopp led all receivers with 74 yards and two touchdowns on three catches, Teigan Martin caught three passes for 73 yards and a score, Dylan Nelson had three receptions for 51 yards and a score, Caden Robbins had two catches for 49 yards and a score, Justus Shimanski caught a 16 yard pass and Cole Neitzel had an 8 yard reception.
The Crusaders had 140 yards on the ground – Nelson, 8 carries, 57 yards, 1 touchdown; Cole Neitzel, 3 carries, 34 yards; Hahn, 3 carries, 15 yards; Shimanski, 3 carries, 14 yards; Hoese, 4 carries, 9 yards; Nate Pawelk, 2 carries, 5 yards; Jack Grimsley, 2 carries, 3 yards.
Cole and Tyler Neitzel led the defense with seven tackles each, while Jack Grimsley, Connor Olsen and Chad Heinlein each had four. Also recording a stop was Levi Hahn (3), Michael Corey (3), Caleb Olsen (3), Pawelk (2), Nelson (2), Robbins (2), Isaac Hahn (2), Martin (2), Elijah Jopp (1), Chris Corrigan (1) and Abram Jopp (1).
Robbins had two sacks and Isaac Hahn had one. Martin and Grimsly both intercepted a pass, while Caleb Olsen recovered a fumble.
The Crusaders move to 5-1 on the year and host Lester Prairie Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. before traveling to Cleveland Oct. 20 for the season finale.
“We are still nursing a couple of injuries - looks like Sam Dennis will be ready for playoffs and Elijah Jopp is a game-to-game decision as he is nursing a hamstring pull,” said Aurich. “It was a great night of football - anytime you win your homecoming game the community enjoys the celebration.”
