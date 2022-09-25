The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team started a busy week with a win over Osseo (25-11, 25-13, 25-11) before winning five more games over the course of the week, defeating ranked teams from the largest class in the state to rebound from the first loss of the season.
“Good start to our busy week,” coach Joelle Grimsley said of the sweep of Osseo. “Crusaders are trying to continue to improve at our matches and every day in practice. We have set goals like every one else in the state.”
In a battle between No. 1 ranked teams, Southwest Christian proved victorious with a 3-1 victory over the Crusaders Sept. 13 (18-25, 25-21, 19-25, 19-25).
“The Crusaders knew this night would be a great challenge,” said coach Joelle Grimsley. “Southwest always has a great defensive team and we knew we would have to play our best.”
In set one, Gabby Wachholz led the team with five kills while Stella Maass had seven digs. The Crusaders sent over too many free balls to a team that is very fast offensively and can put the ball down. Mayer Lutheran was then trying to catch up the entire set.
In set two, the Crusaders were able to move the ball offensively and spread out their sets. Marley
Martin led the way with three kills while Madeline Guetzkow, Gabby Wachholz and Amber Hoese all had two. Defensively the team was able to move effectively and pick up the ball. Southwest made a few mistakes that the team was able to capitalize on.
In sets three and four, the Stars stepped up on their defense and picked up everything the Crusaders were giving them.
“As we tried to adjust some things, the Crusaders then began having unforced errors and were not able to stay in system, very often,” said Grimsley. “It was a great match overall for the Crusaders. The team will definitely look back and see again how we can improve.
Team Stats:
Serve: 79-82 96%
Kills: 43 KE .092%
Set Assists: 43
Blocks: 1
Digs: 78
Individual Stats:
Avery Studer: 2 digs
Marley Martin: 11-11 5 kills, 4 digs
Gabby Wachholz: 13 kills, 12 digs
Stella Maass: 12-12, 6 kills, 18 digs
Madeline Guetzkow: 14-15, 9 kills, 14 assists
Danica Martin: 5 kills 3 digs
Amber Hoese: 4 kills
Izzy Keaveny: 18-18, 22 assists, 7 digs
Clara Keaveny: 10-10, 13 digs
Mayer Lutheran 3 Sibley East 0
After their first loss of the season, the Crusaders bounced back with a win before heading into a tough tournament over the weekend. Mayer Lutheran swept Sibley East with wins of 25-4, 25-12 and 25-13.
“Crusaders came out and played strong tonight throughout the entire match,” said Grimsley. “Was a
great way to get ready for the upcoming tournament on Saturday.”
The Crusaders ended the week with a successful Saturday in Farmington, sweeping all four teams they faced. Mayer Lutheran capped off the day with a 2-0 victory over the No. 8 ranked team in Class AAAA (25-16, 25-15) after defeating Mahtomedi (25-4, 25-20), Farmington (25-14, 25-20) and Jordan (25-15, 25-19).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.