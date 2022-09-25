The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team started a busy week with a win over Osseo (25-11, 25-13, 25-11) before winning five more games over the course of the week, defeating ranked teams from the largest class in the state to rebound from the first loss of the season.

“Good start to our busy week,” coach Joelle Grimsley said of the sweep of Osseo. “Crusaders are trying to continue to improve at our matches and every day in practice. We have set goals like every one else in the state.”

