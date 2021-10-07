The Crusaders played against an undermanned Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons team Friday night, once again getting the scoring done early while allowing for a lot of players to see time on the field in a 43-8 win.
“We played a lot of players and hopefully both teams stayed healthy,” said coach Dean Aurich.
Dylan Nelson returned to action an scored on a 59 yard run to start the game, then Connor Olsen returned an interception 33 yards for score to put the Crusaders up 14-0. Ty Hoese then hit Abram Jopp for a 37 yard score and Jack Grimsley found the endzone on a 6 yard score to put Mayer Lutheran up 28-0 after one quarter of play. Connor Olsen later found Caden Robbins for a 73 yard passing touchdown and Grimsley scored on a 30 yard run to give the Crusaders 43 total points.
Three different quarterbacks accounted for the 187 yards passing, as Hoese threw for 37 yards, Levi Hahn threw for 40 and Connor Olsen threw for 110 on a combined six completions. Robbins caught two passes for 110 yards, Abram Jopp had a 37 yard reception, Grimsley caught a 30 yard pass, Justus Shimanski caught a 7 yard pass and Nick Maass caught a 3 yard pass.
Nelson had 59 yards on one rush, Grimsley had 45 on seven carries, Shimanski had 23 on six and Nate Pawelk had 3 yards on one carry for a total of 130 yards on the ground.
Isaac Hahn had six tackles to lead the Crusaders, while Caleb Olsen and Levi Hahn each had four. Elijah Jopp, Chad Heinlein and Tyler Neitzel had three each, and Nelson and Cole Neitzel each had two. Also recording a tackle was Blake Aurich, Brayden Bury, Gavin Lofgren, Sam Shipler, Michael Corey and Mathias Loder. Isaac Hahn and Michael Cory both had a sack, while Connor Olsen, Elijah Jopp and Blake Aurich each had an interception.
The Crusaders return home to host a 3-2 United South Central team Oct. 8.
“This should be a good mid season test for us,” said Dean Aurich. “We are still short a few starters due to injury but hopefully we will get the entire team ready for playoffs.”
