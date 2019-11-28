In their first game of the season, the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team found themselves trailing 7-0 in the opening moments, before climbing back into the game and taking a six point lead into halftime.
“We were a little rough because it was our first game, but then after a while we just got the hang of it and we did good,” Anna Karels said.
While the Crusaders went back-and-forth for much of the first half with Blake, it was all Mayer Lutheran in the second stanza, as they went on to win 62-50 Thursday night.
“We just got the jitters out,” said Madeline Guetzkow.
Coach Kris Gustin said before the season that Karels was going to take on a larger role this season and in the opener she proved she was ready. The senior guard hit a corner three to get the Crusaders on the board when down 7-0, then following a three from Morgan Chmielewski, hit a pair of shots in the lane to help lead a 12-2 run that was capped by a putback from Brooke Friske. Karels paired the offensive perfomance with a couple of early steals to get the Crusaders into the game after the early hole.
“She played really well,” Gustin said. “We had a nice ball reversal to the high post, she found herself open in the corner and she pulled the trigger and made it. That’s what we need her to do – hit open shots. She also made a couple little floaters in the first half and I thought she played really well. Defensively she also did a nice job for us, so it’s nice to see her take on the offensive side as well and expand that.”
Also playing a big part in the first win of the season was Guetzkow. The freshman guard was up to the challenge of battling older and taller players in the paint, leading the Crusaders with 15 points that were earned at the foul line and on the offensive glass. In her 2019 debut, Guetzkow tallied a double-double with 11 rebounds (eight on offense) to give her team-highs in both boards and points.
“She put the ball in the basket for us and I think she was 9/10 at the free throw line - she had a nice game,” Gustin said. “She’s a good ballplayer, she’s got a high basketball IQ, she’s a smart player and she knows how to put the ball in the basket and that’s something that’s going to help us as the season goes along. It’s nice to see her get off to a good start.”
Guetzkow wasn’t the only one to work hard on the glass, as Lilly Wachholz tallied 10 points with seven offensive rebounds, while Lexi Schermann had eight total boards. The Crusaders had 58 rebounds (28 on offense) compared to just 28 from Blake.
“That definitely let us take more shots and we got a lot more points off because of it,” Karels said.
The only problem with the impressive offensive rebound numbers was that it meant there were a lot of misses, with Mayer Lutheran shooting 32 percent from the field.
“We did a good job rebounding, offensive rebounding - the girls told me after the game, the reason they missed so many layups was because they wanted to pad their offensive rebounding stats,” Gustin said. “That must have the master plan, I just wasn’t aware of it. But obviuously we want to finish better in the lane. I thought we did a nice job of getting the ball there, we just have got to put the ball in the basket, especially as the as the season progresses.”
In addition to the offensive rebounding, the Crusaders work in transition helped them pull away in the second half. Mayer Lutheran doubled up Blake in transition points 22-11.
“We beat them offensively moving down the court,” Karels said.
The passing was impressive at times, leading to 10 different players scoring, though there are still some things to clean up.
“I thought we settled down in the second half and made some better passes,” Gustin said. “We’ve got to understand pass angles, there were a couple times where we forced the ball inside, if we would have just reversed the ball to a different location, we would have had a much better angle, but I thought toward the end of the first half and in the second half, we did a better job of seeing the floor. These girls can get up and down, and if they want to play that way, they really need to get that head up and see that transition game. Brooke Paulsrud came in at the end of the first half and made a couple of really nice cross court passes for easy buckets that gave us a lift going into halftime. But that court vision is really something we’ve got to improve on.”
And of course moving in transition starts with defense, which was stout for the Crusaders Thursday night, forcing 20 turnovers while holding the Bears to less than 30 percent shooting.
“I think we did pretty good defensively,” Guetzkow said.
While the Crusaders defense was stifling at times, there was one player they did not have answer for, seventh grader Addison Mack, who scored 23 points and netted five three pointers.
“She can handle the ball, she’s quick, she’s really smart, she made a couple of defensive plays that looked like veteran moves,” Gustin said. “She has a lot of talent. She’s going to be a good ball player moving forward.”
To round out the complete game, the Crusaders were also strong at the free throw line, going 18/23. Guetzkow was 9/10, Rylee Noerenberg was 4/4, Julia Carns was 2/2 and Chmielewski was 2/2.
“We only missed [five], so we did good,” Guetzkow said.
Season preview
The Crusaders only graduated one senior from last year’s squad, so the Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team has a solid foundation heading into the 2019-2020 campaign.
“We have a base to build off of,” coach Kris Gustin said. “We have the pieces we can build off of, the question is whether they are able to expand their game and fill the vacuum and who will step up to do the little things.”
In addition to captains Morgan Chmielewski, Olivia Tjernagel, Brooke Paulsrud and Lexi Schermann returning with lot of experience, players like Anna Karels, Paige Stahlke, Anna Baumann, Lilly Wachholz and Emma Lade give the Crusaders lots of depth, in addition several underclassmen who played well in the first game of the season with three players sidelined with injuries.
That depth should aid Mayer Lutheran as they once again face a tough schedule. The Minnesota River Conference again features a lot of talent, with Norwood Young America, Jordan and Belle Plaine providing a challenge for Mayer Lutheran.
“There is a lot of good basketball in our conference,” Gustin said.
In addition to a strong conference schedule, the Crusaders have added top-tier teams like Minnehaha Academy, and will once again face a tough section that features Lester Prairie, CHOF and Heritage Christian Academy.
“We want to play good teams, be competitive and hopefully win some of them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.