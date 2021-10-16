The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team won another battle between ranked teams, downing No. 4-AA Concordia Academy in straight sets (25-14, 25-14, 25-18).
“Crusaders serve receive was very strong today which helps us stay in system and run an effective offense,” said coach Joelle Grimsley. “Emma Lade and Madeline Guetzkow were able to get all hitters involved in an up tempo offense today and gave their hitters many options on their swings.”
Lade finished the game with 30 assists while Guetzkow had eight, with kills from Gabby Wachholz (10), Lilly Wachholz (10), Stella Maass (7), Julia Carns (7), Amber Hoese (3), Danica Martin (3) and Guetzkow (2).
Brooke Sauter led the team in digs with 14 and was followed by Lilly Wachholz (9), Lade (8), Guetzkow (7), Maass (6), Gabby Wacholz (6) and Hoese (1). Lilly Wachholz and Carns each had two blocks, while Hoese had one.
“Defensively, the Crusaders stepped up the level of play and are doing much better with our first line of defense - blocking,” said Grimsley. “Our errors in this skill are going down and if we are not stuffing the ball we are slowing in down for our back court. Defense is working hard to keep the ball alive and keep our errors down on our first touch. Overall a great match for the Crusaders on a Saturday afternoon. It is very exciting watching these girls develop in their own skills and their chemistry with each other on the court.”
The win came after another sweep last week, when the Crusaders defeated Belle Plaine 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-18).
“In set one we started strong with Stella Maass digging five attacks and Lilly Wachholz leading the Crusaders with seven kills,” said Grimsley. “Emma Lade was able to involve all other hitters each recording two kills. We were able to move the ball around and keep Belle Plaine guessing. Crusaders played great defense and played consistent throughout the set.”
The Crusaders kept up the level of play in the next two sets to get their 18th win of the season, before winning Saturday to move to 19-1.
“I was very proud of the team tonight playing consistently and moving the ball from pin to pin,” said Grimsley. “It was fun to see the team play so well and work hard on improving on our defense.”
Lade dished out 31 assists and Guetzkow added six. Lilly Wachholz had 13 kills, Gabby Wachholz had 12, Guetzkow had seven, Maass had six, Carns had two and Anika Jilek had one.
Maass had 13 digs to lead the defense and was followed by Guetzkow (8), Gabby Wachholz (7), Lilly Wachholz (5), Lade (5) and Sauter (4).
Carns had three blocks and Hoese had two.
