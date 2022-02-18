The Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team had a tough challenge last week with four games in five days, including matchups against the two top teams in the Minnesota River Conference. The Crusaders stood up to the challenge, winning all four games to move to 10-10 on the season and get back in contention for the conference championship.
“This was a week that tested us as a team with four games in five days and we stood tall at the end of the week,” said coach Keith Traska. “I’m proud of our guys for playing their hearts out each and every night and we had big contributions from some many different players. We are really coming together as a team and it shows on the court.”
Mayer Lutheran 69 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 39
The Crusader offense was in top fop form on Monday, with the ball racing around the court to the tune of 19 assists, leading to great shots that included six three-pointers. Mayer Lutheran got balanced scoring thanks to the ball movement, with five players scoring eight or more points and nine players scoring – Josiah Clark (15), Ty Hoese (14), Isaac Hahn (11), Mason Neitzel (9), Marcus Johnson (8), Dylan Nelson (5), Connor Olsen (3), Levi Hahn (2) and Michael Corey (2).
“GFW was a game that really helped set the tone for the week on the road,” said Traska. “They played zone against us almost the whole game and our guys really responded well. Our defense was stifling and it was probably our best passing game of the season. Guys were cutting and dishing and it made for an exciting game. Josiah lead us in scoring and his three point shooting was very effective, but almost the whole team had at least two assists. It was an awesome thing to witness.”
Isaac Hahn, Abram Jopp and Nelson each had three assists to lead the team, while Clark, Hoese, Johnson and Levi Hahn all had two. Neitzel and Jack Grimsley both had one.
Isaac Hahn had 10 rebounds to lead the team and earn the double-double, and was followed by Hoese (8), Clark (5), Neitzel (5), Johnson (4), Jopp (2), Olsen (2), Nelson (2) and Corey (1).
Mayer Lutheran 71 Sibley East 51
The Crusaders continued their hot start to the week with a 20-point win over the Wolverines, but were focused more on the future than two lopsided wins.
“We did pretty good, but we’ve got things to work on and things to prepare for Belle Plaine on Thursday,” said Isaac Hahn.
A good sign for Mayer Lutheran’s improvement this year was again a balanced offense that saw four players in double figures (Isaac Hahn 14, Johnson 14, Jopp 13, Olsen 10), with the Crusaders shooting over 50 percent from the field with six made three-pointers.
“We’re starting to shoot the ball a lot better,” said Hoese. “That was one of the big issues early in the season and we’re just working on turning up the intensity on defense. We’re trying to do that everyday, get a little bit better everyday.”
The Crusaders continued to share the ball with 23 assists in the win – Jopp (6), Clark (5), Isaac Hahn (2), Hoese (2), Olsen (2), Nelson (2), Neitzel (1), Levi Hahn (1), Isaac Schmutzer (1) and Johnson (1).
“We’re playing as a team a lot more,” said Isaac Hahn. “We’re getting each other the ball a lot more and we’re just scoring more.”
The two wins showcased the growth of this Mayer Lutheran squad as they head into the end of the season, with the Crusaders looking to finish the year better than they started.
“We have a lot of losses that are winnable - single digit losses that we could have won down the stretch,” said Hoese. “We’ve got to work on finishing games. We definitely have the team to do it.”
Mayer Lutheran 75 Belle Plaine 65
The Crusaders continued their win streak with the first of two shots to knock off the top team in the conference. Mayer Lutheran took advantage of their depth and improved defense to give the Tigers their second conference loss of the season.
“On Thursday at Belle Plaine, we really stepped up our defensive game and improved our team mentality as we got everyone involved in the game plan,” said Traska. “We had five players score in double figures and Dylan Nelson had a five assist night. You could see the determination in our guys to come together and believe in the talent and heart that we possess to go out and beat a top team in our conference.”
Jopp led the team in scoring with 14 and was followed by Hoese (12), Johnson (12), Isaac Hahn (12), Nelson (11), Neitzel (8), Olsen (4) and Clark (2). With 10 rebounds, Hoese earned a double-double.
Mayer Lutheran 75 Lester Prairie 56
In their second matchup with the Bulldogs, the Crusaders avenged 70-54 loss to Lester Prairie with a dominant win, racing out to a 33-19 halftime lead before scoring 42 points in the second half.
“Friday was a huge game for getting us back into the conference race,” said Traska. “The last time we played Lester, we were so disappointed in ourselves and this was a great chance to prove who we were as a team. Marcus and Isaac Hahn were big on the inside for us and really took control of the game. We were down two players as Nelson and Clark were out sick, so we needed some younger guys to really step up and Mason Neitzel and Levi Hahn were able to play really well in this game without a ton of preparation. We battled through some foul trouble with a shorter bench but all of our guys really stepped up to their role on the team and helped carry each other to a fantastic conference victory. We are only one game out of the top spot in the conference and have some big games coming up down the stretch.”
Isaac Hahn scored 19 to lead the Crusaders and was followed by Johnson (17), Jopp (12), Hoese (9), Olsen (9), Neitzel (7) and Levi Hahn (2).
With the wins, the Crusadrs are just one game back of both Belle Plaine and Lester Prairie in the race for the MRC title.
Follow The Patriot on Twitter @waconiapatriot
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.