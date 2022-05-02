After being slowed by the weather to start the season, the Mayer Lutheran softball team finally got on the field last week and erupted for 27 hits in a doubleheader, seemingly taking out their frustration from all the rain delays on the opposing pitching staff.
In game one, the Crusaders scored five runs on 12 hits while allowing just one run on three hits to earn the 5-1 win.
To get the scoring started in the third, Chloe Wulf and Shelby Buhr both got on base and scored off the bats of Mari Buhr and Sarah Klinkner to give the Crusaders a 2-0 lead. Following a score by the Wolverines, Rylee Noerenberg and Wulf both singled, then scored on a pair of passed balls to put the score at 4-1 in Mayer Lutheran’s favor. Shelby Buhr then hit an RBI single in the sixth to score Noerenberg to put the final score at 5-1.
Shelby Buhr led the offense with three hits, a run and an RBI, while Wulf had two hits and two runs scored. Mari Buhr had two hits, while Noerenberg, Maddi Saulsbury, Bela Karels, Klinkner and Julia Maetzold each had one hit. Noerenberg scored two runs in the win.
Wulf earned the complete game win by limiting the Wolverines to three hits in seven innings with no earned runs.
In the second game, the Crusaders looked to earn another win after jumping out to an 8-0 lead, but Sibley East fought back to win 13-12 despite being outhit 15-8.
Mayer Lutheran did most of their damage in the third inning off a pair of big hits from M Buhr and Wulf, as Buhr hit a three-run homer and Wulf plated a pair of runners on a double. Abby Maetzold also drove in a run in the big inning.
The Crusaders had big bats all game, with eight extra base hits. Wulf and Mari Buhr both homered. Julia Maetzold had two doubles, while Wulf, Noerenberg, Shelby Buhr and Maili Buttenhoff each had one.
Julia Maetzold had three hits, two runs and an RBI to lead the way, while Wulf had two hits, two runs scored and four RBIs. Mari Buhr had four RBIs on two hits with one run scored. Shelby Buhr had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Noerenberg, Saulsbury, Karels and Abby Maetzold each had one hit and one run scored, with Maetzold batting in one run. Buttenhoff scored twice with one hit and Klinkner had one hit.
