The Mayer Lutheran track and field team traveled to Sibley East April 20 and placed second among the four teams.
The Crusaders had a strong showing in the field events with three first-place finishes. Annika Jilek won the triple jump by clearing 29 feet, 3.50 inches, Lydia Parrish won the discus with a throw of 96-10 while also placing fourth in the shot put (27-7.50), and Blake Aurich won the pole vault by clearing 9-0 with Parker Aurich in fifth (6-0). Blake Aurich also placed second in the long jump (16-11.75) and Jilek also placed first in the 300 meter hurdles with a winning time of 55.01 seconds.
Dylan Nelson won his 100 meter race on the track with a time of 12.09 and placed second in the high jump (5-2).
The Crusaders also won both 4x100 meter relays with the boys posting a time of 49.54 and the girls finishing in 1:00.04, edging out the second place team by 0.35 seconds.
In addition to placing second in the 4x200 (1:51.13), second in the 4x400 (3:59.39) and second in the 4x800 (10:48.99), the boys had three more place winners – Justus Shimanski took second in the 100 (12.27), Samuel Olson placed third in the 400 (57.96) and Tobias Warrington placed fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Juila Carns placed second in the high jump by clearing 4-8 and Brooke Sauter was third (4-2). Kallea
Waldron placed second in the pole vault (5-0) and third in the long jump (13-4.25).
Hailey Winkelman placed fourth in the 800 (3:16.33) and fifth in the 1,600 (7:00.43), while Olivia Shimanski placed third in the 400 (1:09.10).
The girls also placed second in the 4x400 (4:47.37) and third in the 4x200 (2:01.40).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.