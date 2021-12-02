There are a lot of starting points that can be looked at when chronicling the journey of the Mayer Lutheran football team’s championship run. It could go back when these seniors were in sixth grade and started playing together, or eighth grade when they watched their Crusader idols play in the state semifinal game. It could be last year when an undefeated season was cut short when the playoffs were cancelled, or this just a couple weeks ago when the Minneota student section challenged them to play football as the Crusaders cheered on their championship volleyball team. But no matter where the road to title dreams started, all paths led to a Class A State Championship for Mayer Lutheran with a 20-14 win over Minneota.
“We’ve been working for a long time, a lot of a dreams about this,” said Ty Hoese. “Now it came true, so it feels great.”
Mayer Lutheran was in the familiar role of underdog when taking on Minneota in the championship Friday, and while the other matchups may have been a bit more speculative, this one felt different. Their previous matchups were based on little more than guess, but this time the Crusaders were taking a team seeking its eighth championship, with several title wins in recent years. While coach Dean Aurich was worried, the Crusader players were not.
“I’ve got the personality where I’m a little more scared of the teams we play than these guys are,” Aurich said of his players. “These guys are definitely more, ‘Hey we’re ready, we can beat them.’ I’m more on the side of, ‘Look out, they’re good.’”
Another familiar theme was how Mayer Lutheran would matchup with their opponent. The Crusaders ran through their regular season and section opponents, but how would they stack up with the best teams in the state. Yeah they beat the No. 1 ranked team by 26 points, won the state semis by 35, but this was 14-time state entrant and seven time champion Minneota. The Crusaders were asked time and time again how they would match up with a bigger, more physical team.
But when the two teams battled on the US Bank Stadium turf, the question of how they would matchup against others not only went by the wayside, the Crusaders proved that the question all along should have been, how would others match up against the bigger, more physical Crusaders of Mayer Lutheran?
“We were probably a little bigger and more physical than they thought we were,” said Hoese.
After Minneota’s opening salvo, an 11 play, 75 yard drive that culminated in a touchdown, the Crusaders hunkered down and did not allow a drive of more than 25 yards the rest of the game. The Vikings only other scoring drive was on a short field, as the Mayer Lutheran defense limited Minneota to 2.8 yards rushing on 88 yards total, with the passing game not doing much damage either.
“We knew we had to stop the run,” said Hoese. “We did that and coach Zupke put together a great game plan and we tried to execute it as good as we could.”
With the defense on lockdown mode, the offense was allowed some time to get in it’s groove. On the third drive of the game, down 7-0, Hoese found Elijah Jopp for a 35 yard bomb, then hit Sam Dennis on an out route that had the senior running back turn upfield for a 41 yard score.
The momentum swung even further in Mayer Lutheran’s favor over the next few plays with the first of several highlights from their trio of twin brothers. Tyler Neitzel ripped the ball from the ball carrier, then as if he wanted to one up his brother, Cole Neitzel eluded numerous defenders on a 13 yard score that had the Crusaders up 13-7. In 20 seconds, Mayer Lutheran went from down 7-0 to up 13-7.
“That’s a huge momentum boost,” said Hoese. “We talk about that pregame that we have to force turnovers. Turnovers turn into offense and that’s kind of how it went today. That was a huge advantage for us.”
The game was far from over however, with Minneota seemingly riding a huge momentum swing going into the second half, turning a miscue into seven points and a 14-13 lead at the break. Aurich had said several times throughout the season that there would be a game where things did not go Mayer Lutheran’s way and the question would be how this team would respond. And on Friday morning, on the state’s biggest stage, they got to show how they would respond to adversity – a 12 play, 80 yard drive filled with highlight plays that ended in the game-winning touchdown.
“We knew it was going to be a fight,” Elijah Jopp said of going into halftime down 14-13. “We picked our heads up, said, ‘Let’s get out there and get the win.’”
The drive started as most Mayer Lutheran drives do, a Dylan Nelson run that goes for more than 10 yards, then Hoese found Teigan Martin twice for 27 yards, including a one-handed catch that had to be seen to be believed. Hoese the ripped off a 21 yard run that put the Crusaders in the redzone, where Cole Neitzel would cap off the drive with a 6 yard run that had half the players on the field in a scrum that inched Neitzel past the goalline to put Mayer Lutheran up 20-14, quickly erasing the memory of a Minneota score that had several Crusaders dragged past the goalline.
“It shows that we’re not scared of them, we’ll go out and hit them just as hard as they hit us,” said Elijah Jopp. “That just got us going the rest of the half.”
The Neitzel twins turned the game on it’s head with the pair of touchdowns and the turnover, now it was the Jopps and Olsen’s turn to impact the game. Elijah Jopp was everywhere on defense with nine solo tackles and 14 total, both game highs, to go along with a sack, while Abram Jopp delivered punishing hits as well with six tackles and two forced fumbles.
And while Mayer Lutheran did not have another scoring drive the rest of the game, the defensive pressure from the Jopps and the Crusaders winning the field position battle had Minneota always looking at a long field. Even when the Vikings had the occasional big play, there was still a lot of green between them and the endzone. This was thanks in part to an offense that still moved the ball, as well as great special teams play. Connor Olsen averaged 43 yards per kick off and 33 per punt, including a 41 yard gem that pinned Minneota at their own 2 yard line for their last gasp effort. Good football teams like Mayer Lutheran talk about a brotherhood that goes beyond bloodlines, but sometimes the stars align and you get three sets of senior twins that give you a boost.
“Those two Neitzels inside, Elijah and Abram caught some passes and played great defense,” said Aurich. “It’s a God thing. We were just blessed with three sets of twins and the 16 seniors.”
And while much of the talk coming in to the championship matchup was focused on Minneota, a team that boasted nine shutouts, the talk after the game was about Mayer Lutheran and a shutout of their own - keeping the Vikings off the scoreboard for the entire second half to win Mayer Lutheran’s first football state championship.
“[Coach Zupke] put together an awesome defense all year,” said Aurich. “[And he] did a great job [again today].”
Stats
Hoese threw for 142 yards and one touchdown on 12 completions, hitting Teigan Martin four times for 47 yards Elijah Jopp three times for 64 yards. Sam Dennis had a 41 yard touchdown catch, while Abram Jopp, Dylan Nelson, Tyler Neitzel and Cole Neitzel each had one catch.
Nelson carried the ball 12 times for 61 yards, Hoese had nine for 59 and Cole Neitzel had eight for 49 and two scores. Elijah Jopp had a 16 yard run, Dennis had a 14 yard run and Mason Neitzel had an 8 yard run.
Elijah Jopp led the team in tackles with 14 and was followed by Cole Neitzel (9), Isaac Hahn (8), Abram Jopp (6), Tyler Neitzel (6), Caden Robbins (3), Teigan Martin (3), Dennis (2), Marcus Johnson (2), Jack Grimsley (2), Hoese (1), Michael Corey (1) and Chad Heinlein (1).
Elijah Jopp and Marcus Johnson both had a sack in the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.