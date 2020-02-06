The Mayer Lutheran boys basketball team split a pair of games last week, losing 57-51 at Le Sueur-Henderson before bouncing back with a 61-49 win over Cleveland.
Against Cleveland on Saturday, the Crusaders overcame a seven-point deficit at the break by doubling-up the scoring effort of the Clippers in the second half. Trailing 31-24 at halftime, the Crusaders responded by holding the opposition to just 18 points while scoring 37 of their own.
Mayer Lutheran had a balanced scoring effort with three players in double figures – Tyler Neitzel (16), Teigan Martin (15) and Riley Krueger (12). Also scoring for the Crusaders – Brady Harnung (7), Connor Olsen (4), Eli Johnson (3), Ty Hoese (2) and Sean Buchanan (2).
In the game prior, the Crusaders could not overcome a five-point deficit at the break as the Giants went shot-for-shot with them in the second stanza, scoring 27 points in the final 18 minutes compared to Mayer Lutheran’s 26.
Balanced scoring was again the case, as Martin led the way with 16, Harnung had 12 and Krueger added nine. Also scoring for Mayer Lutheran – Elijah Jopp (5), Dylan Nelson (3), Austin Crown (2), Johnson (2) and Neitzel (2).
After hosting Belle Plain Feb. 3, the Crusaders host Norwood Young America Feb. 7, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Feb. 8 and Minneapolis Patrick Henry Feb. 10. Two road games then follow at Southwest Christian Feb. 13 and Jordan Feb. 18 before the final two games of the regular season are at home when the Crusaders host CHOF Feb. 20 and Sibley East Feb. 21.
