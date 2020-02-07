The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team split a pair of games last week, bouncing back from a 75-67 loss to Belle Plaine with a 65-54 win over Norwood Young America.
“We played well in both games last week,” said coach Kris Gustin.
The Crusaders came out strong against the top team in the conference when taking on Belle Plaine, earning a 38-31 halftime lead. But the second half belonged to the Tigers, who seemingly could not miss.
“They came out and shot the ball better in the second half, almost 60 percent,” said Gustin.
The Tigers were aided by a strong second half performance from Jaylen Stuck-Schmitz.
“Give credit to No. 4, she had four points in the first half and 17 in the second,” Gustin said.
The Crusaders shot fairly well from the field (46 percent), but could not make a shot from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Belle Plaine made seven triples in the eight-point win.
Emma Lade led a balanced scoring effort for the Crusaders scoring 19 points. Morgan Chmielewski scored 12, while Olivia Tjernagel and Madeline Guetzkow both had 11 to give Mayer Lutheran four players in double figures. Lexi Schermann and Brooke Paulsrud each had six points and Julia Carns had two.
Tjernagel had a double-double with 10 rebounds. Lade and Chmielewski led the team in assists with five each.
The Crusaders got out to an early lead when taking on the Raiders of NYA, but Central would not quite let them pull away in the second frame.
“They made it difficult for us to do what we wanted to do at times,” said Gustin.
Aiding Mayer Lutheran in the victory was a 24-8 edge in bench points and 22 assists on 26 makes from the field. Eight different players had atleast one assist as the Crusaders shared the ball – Chmielewski (5), Paulsrud (4), Rylee Noerenberg (4), Lade (3), Schermann (3), Tjernagel (1), Anna Karels (1) and Anna Baumann (1).
After the Crusaders struggled from beyond the arc the game prior, Mayer Lutheran got hot from deep by shooting 45 percent. Chmielewski netted all three of her three-point attempts to lead the Crusaders with 13 points. Lade was also in double figures with 11 points, followed by Tjernagel (9), Carns (8), Paulsrud (5), Abby Chmielewski (4), Brooke Friske (4), Guetzkow (4), Paige Stahlke (4) and Schermann (3).
Tjernagel nearly had her second double-double of the week when leading the team in rebounds with eight.
“She’s been playing really well,” Gustin said. “She’s been rebounding well and defending well in the middle.”
Paulsrud hauled in six boards to go with four assists, Chmielewski had five assists and Noerenberg had four assists in the win.
The Crusaders head to Southwest Christian Feb. 6 before hosting Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity Feb. 8. Mayer Lutheran then heads to Jordan Feb. 11 before finishing the regular season at home Feb. 14 against Sibley East and Feb. 20 against Christ’s Household of Faith, before the section tourney.
