The Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team split a pair of games to end the regular season with a 21-4 record, defeating Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s 68-60 before a 58-46 loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl.
The Crusaders trailed the Knights at the break but outscored them 39-25 in the second half to pull away with the win.
Both teams shot the ball well (42 and 43 percent), but the Crusaders earned 12 more free throw attempts and won the rebounding battle 40-27 with 17 offensive rebounds.
Danica Martin was a force to be reckoned with in the win, tallying 17 rebounds to go with 19 points for the double-double. She also had four assists, three steals and two blocks, leading the Crusaders in five statistical categories.
Izzy Keaveny had 19 points and was followed by Clara Keaveny (13), Stella Maas (5), Marley Martin (4), Shelby Buhr (4), Amber Hoese (2) and Avery Arvig (2).
Clrar Keaveny tied for the team-lead in assists with four, while Maass and Marley Martin each had three.
Izzy Keaveny made four three-pointers, Clara Keaveny made two and Danica Martin made one as the two teams combined for 17 three-pointers on the night.
The Crusaders had another slow start when taking on Mountain Iron-Buhl, trailing 30-18 at the break, but this time could not rally for a comeback win as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class A faced off Saturday.
It was a defensive battle as neither team shot the ball well (34 percent for Mayer Lutheran, 28 percent for Mountain Iron-Buhl), but Mountain Iron-Buhl was able to capitalize at the free throw line to make five more free throws in as many attempts as the Crusaders. The Rangers also made five more three-pointers in the win.
Danica Martin and Izzy Keaveny both had double-doubles, as Martin tallied 16 points with 20 rebounds, while Keaveny had 15 and 12. Marley Martin neared a double-double with nine points and seven rebounds, while Clara Keaveny led the team in steals and assists with three each.
The Crusaders earned the No. 1 seed for the Section 2A Tournament, hosting No. 8 Cedar Mountain Feb. 28. The winner faces either No. 4 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop or No. 5 Central Minnesota Christian March 2 at Sibley East.
