The Mayer Lutheran track and field team is sending a dozen athletes to the Section 2A Championship after they qualified at the Section 2A North meet May 26 at Sibley East.
Anika Jilek is set to be the busiest Crusader June 4, qualifying in four events at the Mankato meet. Jilek won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.70 seconds, took second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.53, placed third in the long jump by clearing 15 feet, 0.5 inches and finished fifth in the triple jump (31-01.50).
Dylan Nelson and Blake Aurich will also have a full schedule, both competing in three events. Nelson took fourth in the 100 (11.70) and seventh in the 200 (24.16), while Aurich won the pole vault (12 feet) and took sixth in the triple jump (37-04.25). The duo also qualified in the 4x100 meter relay, as they teamed up with JT Taylor and Justus Shimanski to take second (45.88). Shimanski also qualified in the 200 with an eighth place finish of 24.62.
The Crusaders also qualified in the girls 4x100 relay, as the team of Sophia Schmutzer, Olivia Shimanski, Marsia Green and Julia Carns took fourth place (55.15). Carns also qualified in the 200 by taking seventh with a time of 29.51
Harker Hokenson qualified in both the 100 and 400 by taking fifth and fourth with times of 13.53 and 1:04.46, Jaidee Goehring qualified in the 1,600 and 3,200 by taking third and second (5:55.51 and 13:10.99), and Alivia Dawson qualified in the pole vault by taking fifth (7-0).
Mens Results
100 Meters
4 Dylan Nelson 11.70
10 Justus Shimanski 12.21
16 Sam Shipler 13.05
200 Meters
7 Dylan Nelson 24.16
8 Justus Shimanski 24.62
24 Marcus Rupp 28.64
400 Meters
16 Zack Ludwig 1:01.80
17 Marcus Rupp 1:03.64
1600 Meters
18 Luke Erdman 6:20.91
3200 Meters
10 Kaleb DeBoer 11:54.01
4x100 Relay
2 Blake Aurich, JT Taylor, Justus Shimanski, Dylan Nelson 45.88
4x200 Relay
8 Sam Shipler, Marcus Rupp, Zack Ludwig, Leo Nordick 1:49.31
Shot Put - 12lb
22 Brayden Bury 30-03.00
26 Adam Erdman 29-00.00
Discus - 1.6kg
10 Justus Shimanski 99-04
16 Brayden Bury 90-06
28 Adam Erdman 75-00
Pole Vault
1 Blake Aurich 12-00.00
14 Parker Aurich 8-00.00
15 Michael Woestehoff 8-00.00
Long Jump
9 JT Taylor 17-03.50
12 Dylan Nelson 16-11.75
Triple Jump
6 Blake Aurich 37-04.25
18 JT Taylor 34-03.75
24 Parker Aurich 29-08.50
Womens Results
100 Meters
5 Harper Hokenson 13.53
9 Julia Carns 13.98
15 Olivia Shimanski 14.38
200 Meters
7 Julia Carns 29.51
10 Sophia Schmutzer 29.93
19 Grace Bloudek 35.49
400 Meters
4 Harper Hokenson 1:04.46
22 Avery Studer 1:15.82
800 Meters
16 Jenna Karger 2:57.44
20 Hailey Winkelman 3:04.80
1600 Meters
3 Jaidee Goehring 5:55.51
10 Jenna Karger 6:38.91
3200 Meters
2 Jaidee Goehring 13:10.99
100m Hurdles - 33”
1 Anika Jilek 17.70
11 Brooke Sauter 19.86
17 Braylin Stahlke 21.48
300m Hurdles - 30”
2 Anika Jilek 50.53
11 Carly Tuttle 56.39
16 Braylin Stahlke 1:02.34
4x100 Relay
4 Sophia Schmutzer, Olivia Shimanski, Marsia Green, Julia Carns 55.15
4x200 Relay
7 Grace Bloudek, Olivia Shimanski, Sophia Schmutzer, Marsia Green 1:59.89
Shot Put - 4kg
26 Ava Turner 21-05.50
28 Natalie Johnson 21-01.00
Discus - 1kg
16 Natalie Johnson 69-04
25 Bailey Bonde 61-08
26 Hailey Winkelman 61-07
High Jump
9 Julia Carns 4-08.00
13 Marsia Green 4-06.00
16 Braylin Stahlke 4-04.00
Pole Vault
5 Alivia Dawson 7-00.00
12 Sophia Morshen 6-06.00
Long Jump
3 Anika Jilek 15-00.50
11 Sophia Morshen 13-09.25
20 Carly Tuttle 12-05.00
Triple Jump
5 Anika Jilek 31-01.50
9 Sophia Morshen 29-06.75
14 Alivia Dawson 28-03.00
