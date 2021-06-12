The Mayer Lutheran track and field team had a strong showing at the Subsection 8 Meet June 3 in Glencoe, with 15 Crusaders moving on to the June 12 Section 2A Championships in Mankato.
Both the girls and boys are sending a 4x100 meter relay to Mankato, with second place finishes in both events. The boys team of Justus Shimanski, JT Taylor, Blake Aurich and Dylan Nelson qualified with a time of 46.31 seconds, while the girls team of Grace Bloudek, Anika Jilek, Carly Tuttle and Julia Carns moved on with a time of 55.05.
Dylan Nelson, Anika Jilek and Blake Aurich are set to be the busiest Crusaders at the Saturday meet, as each one qualified in three events. Nelson won the 200 (23.54) and took second in the 100 (11.48), Jilek won the 300 hurdles (52.37) and the long jump (15 feet, 1 inch), Aurich won the pole vault (10-0) and took second in the triple jump (37-6), and each athlete participated on a qualifying relay team.
The Crusaders had four more athletes just one spot away from first, as Zach Nelson took second in the 1,600 (5:08.08), Sam Olsen placed second in the 800 (2:11.04), Marsia Green finished second in the high jump (4-9) and Sophia Morschen was second in the long jump (14-11.50).
Lydia Parrish qualified in both throwing events, taking fourth in both the shot put (30-3) and the discus (95-9).
Brooke Sauter took third in the 100 hurdles (18.91), Justus Shimanski placed third in the 100 (12.03), Carly Tuttle was fourth in the 300 hurdles and Olivia Shimanski finished fourth in the 400 (1:07.14).
Boys results
100 Meters
2 Dylan Nelson 11.48
3 Justus Shimanski 12.03
12 Sam Shipler 12.99
200 Meters
1 Dylan Nelson 23.54
800 Meters
2 Sam Olsen 2:11.04
5 Zachary Nelson 2:20.85
12 Luke Erdman 3:17.87
1600 Meters
2 Zachary Nelson 5:08.08
13 Luke Erdman 6:55.11
3200 Meters
7 Parker Aurich 12:35.25
4x100 Relay
2 Justus Shimanski, JT Taylor, Blake Aurich, Dylan Nelson 46.31
Shot Put
6 Gavin Lofgren 36-02.00
Discus
8 Gavin Lofgren 93-07
Pole Vault
1 Blake Aurich 10-00.00
6 JT Taylor 7-06.00
7 Parker Aurich 7-00.00
Long Jump
7 Sam Shipler 16-08.00
8 JT Taylor 16-08.00
Triple Jump
2 Blake Aurich 37-06.00
6 JT Taylor 33-08.00
Girls results
100 Meters
9 Julia Carns 14.23
10 Marsia Green 14.25
200 Meters
10 Olivia Shimanski 29.97
17 Amber Hoese 31.12
400 Meters
4 Olivia Shimanski 1:07.14
3200 Meters
5 Hailey Winkelman 14:30.89
100 Hurdles
3 Brooke Sauter 18.91
8 Carly Tuttle 21.20
10 Grace Bloudek 22.48
300 Hurdles
1 Anika Jilek 52.37
4 Carly Tuttle 55.91
4x100 Relay
2 Grace Bloudek, Anika Jilek, Carly Tuttle, Julia Carns 55.05
4x200 Relay
4 Grace Bloudek, Marsia Green, Amber Hoese, Olivia Shimanski 2:00.27
Shot Put
4 Lydia Parrish 30-03.00
Discus
4 Lydia Parrish 95-09
10 Amber Hoese 84-03
High Jump
2 Marsia Green 4-09.00
6 Brooke Sauter 4-06.00
10 Julia Carns 4-03.00
Pole Vault
5 Sophia Morshen 6-06.00
Long Jump
1 Anika Jilek 15-01.00
2 Sophia Morshen 14-11.50
5 Carly Tuttle 14-04.25
Triple Jump
6 Anika Jilek 30-09.00
7 Sophia Morshen 29-10.00
