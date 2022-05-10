The Mayer Lutheran baseball team got three games in last week, scoring 22 runs in their first two games before a loss to Southwest Christian.
MLHS 12
Tri-City United 0
With Ty Hoese shutting down the Titans in a stellar performance on the mound, scattering four hits over five innings with six strikeouts, the Crusaders did not need many runs, but they got plenty of them in a 12-0 win April 26.
“We got a great mound effort from Ty Hoese, and some very timely hitting,” said coach Dave Lane.
Sam Dennis went 2/3 with a triple, four RBIs and a walk; Levi Hahn went 2/3 with a double, an RBI and a walk; Sean Dronek went 1/1 with two walks; Tyler Neitzel drew three walks; Chris Corrigan went ½ with a walk; Caleb Olsen went 2/2 with an RBI; Caden Robbins went ¼ with two RBIs; Ty Hoese went ¼ with an RBI.
MLHS 10
Le Sueur-Henderson 12
The bats were active again for the Crusaders when they took on the Giants April 28, but the pitching was a bit off Thursday with eight walks and four hit batters dooming Mayer Lutheran in the 12-10 loss.
“We hit the ball well, played pretty good defense, but our pitchers were a bit wild,” said Lane.
Dennis led the Crusaders 13-hit, 10 run performance by going ¾ with a homerun and three RBIs. Robbins went 2/3, Corrigan went 2/4 with a double, Nate Pawelk went 2/4 with two runs scored and Dronek was 2/4 at the plate.
MLHS 2 Southwest Christian 10
The Crusaders mustered seven hits and played well, but could not keep up with the Stars in the last game of the week.
“We hit the ball fairly well, played okay defensively and Olsen gave a valiant effort on the mound – going the distance,” said Lane. “We gave up five runs in the first, then Southwest Christian spread out five more runs throughout the game. Our best effort to come back while the game was still relatively close, occurred in the fourth inning. Nate Pawelk led off the inning with a line shot off the center field fence, after an out, Sean Dronek got an infield hit – but then we stalled out. We went out pretty quietly the rest of the way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.