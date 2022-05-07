The Mayer Lutheran softball team may be only 2-4 to start the season, but they have played very well to start the season and have progressed pretty far considering many of the games being rained out.
“We’re thankful to have six games in considering the weather, and we’ve seen some pretty good things,” said coach Kris Gustin. “We are further along than we have been in previous seasons.”
Two of the Crusaders losses are by one run, with a bounce or two flipping their record the other way, and the other two losses came against the best team in Class AA, in which they closed the gap by 16 runs.
Mayer Lutheran vs.
Le Sueur-Henderson
Last season the Crusaders lost 18-0 and 12-1 to the Giants, this time around the games were much closer, as Mayer Lutheran lost 9-1 in game one of a Friday doubleheader, then 9-4 in game two.
“I think it was good for us to be competitive in those games,” said Gustin. “We did a nice job sticking with a really good team. We put a lot of good hits against a really good pitcher.”
The Crusaders held the No. 1 ranked Giants to one run halfway through the game, and while LS-H would build a strong lead, they never had a big inning that overwhelmed the Crusaders. Mayer Lutheran also got an explosive play to end the game, with Mari Buhr hitting a solo homerun to put the Crusaders on the board. In addition to Buhr’s homer, Bella Karels, Chloe Wulf and Rylee Noerenberg each had a hit.
And in game two, the Crusaders held a lead at two different points in the game, scoring first before regaining a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. The top of the order gave Mayer Lutheran a lead in the first as Noerenberg and Maddi Saulsbury both got on base, then Wulf put the Crusaders up 1-0 with an RBI single. Wulf then plated Saulsbury a second time in the third inning before Shelby Buhr doubled and scored on an RBI single from Sarah Klinkner to give Mayer Lutheran their second lead of the game at 3-2.
Mayer Lutheran even outhit the No. 1 ranked Giants 7-5. Wulf was 4/4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the offense. Klinkner had two hits and an RBI, Shelby Buhr had a hit and a run scored, and Noerenberg scored two runs.
Mayer Lutheran vs. Lester Prairie
Thursday evening was marked by a pair of games that saw furious comebacks, with the Crusaders and Bulldogs both nearly rallying from down five runs.
In game one, the Crusaders raced out to a 6-1 lead, only for the Bulldogs to get within one run, though Mayer Lutheran was able to hold on for the 6-5 win.
Noerenberg, Saulsbury, Karels and Shelby Buhr each had two hits to lead the Crusaders, while Wulf and Abby Maetzold both had one. Karels drove in two runs, while Saulsbury, Shelby Buhr, Julia Maetzold and Abby Maetzold each had one RBI. Mari Buhr drew two walks, while Shelby Buhr and Julia Maetzold each had one walk.
Wulf earned the complete game win by scattering seven hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts.
In game two, it was Mayer Lutheran that found themselves down big, only for a giant rally to fall just short of a win.
Two tough innings for the Crusaders resulted in 10 runs scored by the Bulldogs, but Mayer Lutheran refused to hang their heads when down six runs with one out remaining.
down 11-5 in the seventh inning, Saulsbury walked in the lead-off spot but looked to be stranded after two consecutive outs. But a furious rally saw Mayer Lutheran get seven consecutive baserunners, tally five hits and three extra base hits to send the game to extra innings.
Mari Buhr got the rally started with an RBI double, then Karels singled and Julia Maetzold singled, leading to another run scoring. Maili Buttenhoff put the ball in play, leading to an error putting two more runs across and a double by Chloe Maetzold put the tying run on second base. Noerenberg then sent the dugout into a frenzy, as she hit a triple that sent two runs across the board, tying the game after the Crusaders trailed by six with just one out left.
“I loved the resiliency of the team finding a way to get the extra bases,” said Gustin.
Unfortunately for the Crusaders, the Bulldogs earned one run in the eighth inning to pull out the win, but a six-run rally was a valiant comeback effort.
Mari Buhr and Chloe Maetzold had three hits each, while Julai Maetzold and Noerenberg each had two. Saulsbury, Wulf, Shelby Buhr, Karels and Buttenhoff each had one hit. Chloe Maetzold and Mari Buhr each had two doubles, Buttenhoff had a double, Noerenberg had a triple and Wulf had a homerun.
