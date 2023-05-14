The Crusaders lost a pair of doubleheaders to Lester Prairie and Norwood Young America last week, but put quite a few runs across the board in two of the losses.
Against NYA May 4, despite the 21-11 final score, the Crusaders were in the game until the final inning, as the Raiders led just 12-11 going into the seventh.
The Crusaders earned an early 2-0 lead in the first, as Sarah Klinkner singled and Mari Buhr walked, setting up an RBI double by Shelby Buhr and back-to-back walks to Ellie Shipler and Isabela Karels plating another run.
After four runs by the Raiders, Mayer Lutheran got one run back after Karels homered in the third inning, putting the score at 3-4.
The Crusaders then took the lead with a big fourth inning, starting with a walk to Noerenberg and Maetzold joining her on base after getting hit by a pitch. Klinkner plated the first runner, then Mari Buhr knocked in another to knot the score at 5-5. Walks to Shelby Buhr and Shipler kept the rally going, with Karels belting out a bases loaded double that scored three runners and put Mayer Lutheran up 8-5.
The Raiders once again retook the lead, only for the Crusaders to rally and even the score in the fifth. With two outs, Maetzold singled and Klinkner walked, leading to Mari Buhr plating one run and Shelby Buhr knocking in two more to put the score at 11-11.
Unfortunately for the Crusaders, the Raiders would rally with one run in the next inning to take the 12-11 lead before getting some extra breathing room in the seventh inning.
Karels and Shelby Buhr each had two hits, while Karels had four RBIs and Shelby Buhr had three. Maetzold had a pair of hits, while Shipler and Noerenberg each had one. Mari Buhr had one hit and an RBI. Klinkner had one RBI and drew three walks. Shipler also drew multiple walks with two.
In a loss to Lester Prairie, the Crusaders scored three runs with two outs in the third inning. Chloe Maetzold reached base on a grounder, then Sarah Klinkner singled to put two runners on. Mari Buhr then batted the first run in, before Shelby Buhr plated two more to draw the Crusaders within striking distance in a 6-3 game.
